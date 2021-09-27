Week 6 prep football poll: Wall moves up, Stevens back in the mix

Following Friday's football games, there's been a bit of a shakeup among West River teams in the latest South Dakota Prep Media poll for Week 6, released Monday.
Wall, which had been steadily in the No. 5 spot in Class 9A, moved up to No. 4 after a 55-0 win over Jones County, swapping positions with Wolsey-Wessington. The Eagles are 6-0 this season and are beating opponents by an average of 43-9.
Rapid City Stevens has not been ranked this year but picked up a dozen votes in 11AAA after its upset win over then No. 3 Sioux Falls Roosevelt and still had one vote following a 16-point loss to Sioux Falls Jefferson. The Raiders failed to earn a vote after falling 35-14 to Sioux Falls Lincoln but is back in the mix by gaining a single vote after beating Sturgis 38-21 on Friday in the Rushmore Bowl.
Hot Springs earned a vote in 11B for the first time last week after defeating Rapid City Christian 13-0 and retained its one vote this week following a 49-0 win over Lakota Tech. The Bison are 6-1 this season, with all of their victories coming via shutout.
Winner remains in the top spot in 11B and grabbed all first-place votes again after beating Wagner 57-6. The Warriors have scored more than 50 points in each of their last three games.
In perhaps the biggest move, Harding County/Bison, which spent a couple weeks at No. 1 in 9B early in the season before shifting down, was bumped from the top-five entirely after losing 28-18 to Lemmon/McIntosh, a team two classes higher. The Ranchers still tallied eight votes.
The South Dakota Prep Media football poll for the week of Sept. 27 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.
Class 11AAA
1. Harrisburg (22) 5-0 123 1
2. Brandon Valley (3) 5-0 101 2
3. Jefferson 4-1 69 3
4. Lincoln 4-1 56 4
5. Washington 2-3 23 5
Receiving votes: Roosevelt 1, Stevens 1.
Class 11AA
1. Tea Area (22) 5-0 122 1
2. Pierre (3) 4-1 101 2
3. Brookings 4-1 77 3
4. Yankton 2-3 25 5
5. Aberdeen Central 3-2 24 4
Receiving votes: Huron 17, Watertown 9.
Class 11A
1. Madison (23) 5-0 123 2
2. Canton (2) 4-1 96 1
3. Dell Rapids 4-1 77 3
4. West Central 4-1 54 4
5. SF Christian 3-2 15 RV
Receiving votes: Vermillion 8, Tri-Valley 2.
Class 11B
1. Winner (25) 6-0 125 1
2. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 4-1 91 2
3. Sioux Valley 4-1 77 3
T4. Elk Point-Jefferson 4-1 26 T5
T4. Groton Area 5-1 26 RV
Receiving votes: McCook Central/Montrose 11, Woonsocket/Wess. Springs/Sanborn Central 7, Mount Vernon/Plankinton 6, Aberdeen Roncalli 5, Hot Springs 1.
Class 9AA
1. Hanson (23) 5-0 123 1
2. Platte-Geddes 4-1 83 2
3. Florence/Henry (2) 6-0 73 3
4. Chester Area 4-1 48 4
5. Parkston 4-2 17 RV
Receiving votes: Hamlin 12, Garretson 7, Canistota/Freeman 4, Timber Lake 4, Ipswich 3, Lyman 1.
Class 9A
1. De Smet (22) 6-0 119 1
2. Howard (1) 6-0 98 2
3. Herreid/Selby Area (1) 6-0 76 3
4. Wall (1) 6-0 54 5
5. Wolsey-Wessington 3-2 15 4
Receiving votes: Castlewood 13.
Class 9B
1. Avon (21) 5-0 121 3
2. Faulkton Area (3) 5-1 97 2
3. Gayville-Volin (1) 3-1 79 1
4. Potter County 5-1 51 5
5. Hitchcock-Tulare 4-2 18 RV
Receiving votes: Harding County/Bison 8, Dell Rapids St. Mary 1.
