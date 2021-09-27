Week 6 prep football poll: Wall moves up, Stevens back in the mix

Following Friday's football games, there's been a bit of a shakeup among West River teams in the latest South Dakota Prep Media poll for Week 6, released Monday.

Wall, which had been steadily in the No. 5 spot in Class 9A, moved up to No. 4 after a 55-0 win over Jones County, swapping positions with Wolsey-Wessington. The Eagles are 6-0 this season and are beating opponents by an average of 43-9.

Rapid City Stevens has not been ranked this year but picked up a dozen votes in 11AAA after its upset win over then No. 3 Sioux Falls Roosevelt and still had one vote following a 16-point loss to Sioux Falls Jefferson. The Raiders failed to earn a vote after falling 35-14 to Sioux Falls Lincoln but is back in the mix by gaining a single vote after beating Sturgis 38-21 on Friday in the Rushmore Bowl.

Hot Springs earned a vote in 11B for the first time last week after defeating Rapid City Christian 13-0 and retained its one vote this week following a 49-0 win over Lakota Tech. The Bison are 6-1 this season, with all of their victories coming via shutout.

Winner remains in the top spot in 11B and grabbed all first-place votes again after beating Wagner 57-6. The Warriors have scored more than 50 points in each of their last three games.