Week 7 prep football poll: Gregory falls out of top spot after loss to Parkston

After opening up the season at No. 2 in the prep media football poll, the Gregory football team quickly climbed to the top, ascending to the top spot in Class 9A by Week 3 and gathering the vast majority of first-place votes.

Their first loss of the season proved costly among voters, however, as a 32-25 loss to unranked Parkston, a 9AA squad, bumped them from No. 1 in the Week 7 poll, released Monday afternoon.

The Gorillas, returning to No. 2, trail Warner now by 17 points while also retaining one first-place vote. They'll try and get back on track Friday against winless Burke.

And speaking of getting bumped, Rapid City Stevens has fallen hastily out of the rankings, going from No. 4 in 11AAA in Week 3 to unranked with one vote by Week 6. After their overtime loss to Sioux Falls Lincoln, the Raiders did not receive any votes in the latest poll.

Spearfish grabbed an extra vote in 11AA, going from one to two after a comeback win over Mitchell, while Hot Springs held onto a single vote after a 44-0 win over Lead-Deadwood. St. Thomas More lost its three votes from a week ago.

The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the week of Oct. 3 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and previous ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.

Class 11AAA

1. Jefferson (18) 6-0 90 1

2. Harrisburg 5-1 68 3

3. O’Gorman 4-2 58 2

4. Brandon Valley 3-3 30 4

5. Lincoln 3-3 23 5

Receiving votes: Washington 1.

Class 11AA

1. Pierre (18) 6-0 90 1

2. Tea Area 6-0 72 2

3. Yankton 4-2 53 3

4. Brookings 4-2 34 4

5. Aberdeen Central 3-3 19 5

Receiving votes: Spearfish 2.

Class 11A

1. West Central (14) 6-0 86 1

2. Dell Rapids (4) 6-0 76 2

3. Dakota Valley 5-1 46 4

4. Beresford 4-2 38 3

5. Sioux Falls Christian 4-2 18 T-5

Receiving votes: Canton 6.

Class 11B

1. Winner (18) 6-0 90 1

2. Elk Point-Jefferson 6-0 68 3

3. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 5-1 45 2

4. Mount Vernon/Plankinton 7-0 43 4

5. Aberdeen Roncalli 6-0 23 5

Receiving votes: Hot Springs 1.

Class 9AA

1. Howard (17) 7-0 87 1

2. Wall 7-0 72 2

3. Hanson 5-1 42 4

4. Hamlin (1) 6-1 34 3

5. Elkton-Lake Benton 6-0 23 5

Receiving votes: Parkston 12.

Class 9A

1. Warner (16) 6-0 88 2

2. Gregory (1) 5-1 71 1

3. Castlewood (1) 5-1 55 3

4. Lyman 5-1 34 5

5. Alcester-Hudson 6-1 16 4

Receiving votes: Canistota 5, Philip 1.

Class 9B

1. Herreid/Selby Area (17) 6-0 89 1

2. Hitchcock-Tulare (1) 6-0 73 2

3. Corsica-Stickney 5-1 47 3

4. Sully Buttes 5-1 36 4

5. De Smet 4-2 22 5

Receiving votes: Faith 2, Avon 1.