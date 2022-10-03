 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
WEEK 7 PREP FOOTBALL POLL

Week 7 prep football poll: Gregory falls out of top spot after loss to Parkston

  • 0
Rylan Peck

Gregory linebacker Rylan Peck (2) tries to chase down Wall quarterback Burk Blasius during an Aug. 20, 2021 game in Wall.

 Kent Bush, Journal staff

After opening up the season at No. 2 in the prep media football poll, the Gregory football team quickly climbed to the top, ascending to the top spot in Class 9A by Week 3 and gathering the vast majority of first-place votes.

Their first loss of the season proved costly among voters, however, as a 32-25 loss to unranked Parkston, a 9AA squad, bumped them from No. 1 in the Week 7 poll, released Monday afternoon.

The Gorillas, returning to No. 2, trail Warner now by 17 points while also retaining one first-place vote. They'll try and get back on track Friday against winless Burke.

And speaking of getting bumped, Rapid City Stevens has fallen hastily out of the rankings, going from No. 4 in 11AAA in Week 3 to unranked with one vote by Week 6. After their overtime loss to Sioux Falls Lincoln, the Raiders did not receive any votes in the latest poll.

People are also reading…

Spearfish grabbed an extra vote in 11AA, going from one to two after a comeback win over Mitchell, while Hot Springs held onto a single vote after a 44-0 win over Lead-Deadwood. St. Thomas More lost its three votes from a week ago. 

The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the week of Oct. 3 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and previous ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses. 

Class 11AAA

1. Jefferson (18)       6-0       90       1

2. Harrisburg            5-1      68        3

3. O’Gorman            4-2      58        2

4. Brandon Valley     3-3       30       4

5. Lincoln                 3-3      23       5

Receiving votes: Washington 1. 

Class 11AA

1. Pierre (18)             6-0      90        1

2. Tea Area                 6-0      72        2

3. Yankton                  4-2      53         3

4. Brookings               4-2      34         4

5. Aberdeen Central     3-3       19        5

Receiving votes: Spearfish 2. 

Class 11A

1. West Central (14)        6-0       86        1

2. Dell Rapids (4)            6-0      76         2

3. Dakota Valley              5-1      46        4

4. Beresford                    4-2      38        3

5. Sioux Falls Christian     4-2       18        T-5

Receiving votes: Canton 6. 

Class 11B

1. Winner (18)                         6-0      90        1

2. Elk Point-Jefferson                6-0      68        3

3. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan     5-1       45        2

4. Mount Vernon/Plankinton      7-0       43        4

5. Aberdeen Roncalli                6-0      23         5

Receiving votes: Hot Springs 1. 

Class 9AA

1. Howard (17)                7-0      87        1

2. Wall                            7-0      72        2

3. Hanson                       5-1      42        4

4. Hamlin (1)                  6-1      34        3

5. Elkton-Lake Benton     6-0       23        5

Receiving votes: Parkston 12. 

Class 9A

1. Warner (16)            6-0      88        2

2. Gregory (1)            5-1      71        1

3. Castlewood (1)       5-1       55       3

4. Lyman                   5-1      34        5

5. Alcester-Hudson     6-1       16       4

Receiving votes: Canistota 5, Philip 1. 

Class 9B

1. Herreid/Selby Area (17)     6-0       89        1

2. Hitchcock-Tulare (1)           6-0      73        2

3. Corsica-Stickney                5-1      47        3

4. Sully Buttes                       5-1      36        4

5. De Smet                            4-2      22        5

Receiving votes: Faith 2, Avon 1.

Contact Matt Case at matt.case@rapidcityjournal.com

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Zinke put on defensive over past lies in US House debate

Zinke put on defensive over past lies in US House debate

Former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke faced sharp attacks for past dishonesty from his Democratic opponent in a U.S. House race debate in Montana on Thursday night. The Republican sought to downplay recent reports from federal investigators who said he lied to them in two separate cases. Democrat Monica Tranel urged voters to read for themselves the reports from investigators, who concluded Zinke misled officials about his involvement in a casino proposal in Connecticut and a real estate development in his hometown of Whitefish. Libertarian John Lamb says he offers an alternative to the major party candidates.

Your Two Cents for Sept. 27

Your Two Cents for Sept. 27

Once the federal government sends the reservations in South Dakota $5.4 million to fight opioid addiction, do they ever have a deep research t…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

This newly developed mosquito repellent might have you ditching the DEET

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News