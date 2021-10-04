Week 7 prep football poll: no votes for Stevens as West River teams remain unchanged

The Rapid City Stevens football team garnered one vote to be ranked in Class 11AAA after beating Sturgis in the Rushmore Bowl last week.

This week they dropped entirely from consideration after putting up a decent fight against No. 1 Harrisburg, falling 49-25, failing to get a vote in the South Dakota Prep Media poll for Week 7, released Monday.

Sioux Falls Roosevelt, one of two schools the Raiders have beaten this season, picked up 12 votes after upsetting Sioux Falls Jefferson.

Stevens (2-4) looks to rebound Friday on the road with a meeting with unranked O'Gorman (2-4) with playoff implications on the line and only three weeks remaining in the regular season.

Not much else has shifted in the poll among West River teams following this past weekend's games. Winner topped Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 32-0 to retain all first-place votes in 11B, while Hot Springs grabbed their sixth shutout win of the season, beating Custer 34-0, to receive one vote for the third consecutive week.

Wall, which bumped up one spot to No. 4 in 9A last week, defeated White River 57-0 for its second straight shutout on defense and 50-point game on offense to remain at No. 4. The Eagles have collected the most seed points in the Class to stand atop the standings.