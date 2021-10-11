 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Week 8 prep football poll: STM back in contention
alert
HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER

Week 8 prep football poll: STM back in contention

{{featured_button_text}}
Lee Neugebauer (copy)

St. Thomas More sophomore quarterback Lee Neugebauer calls out the play to his teammates during the Cavaliers' win over Belle Fourche on Friday.

 Grace Pritchett / Journal Staff

The St. Thomas More football team began the 2021 season at No. 4 in the Class 11B preseason poll.

That quickly ended after a 31-10 opening week loss to Aberdeen Roncalli, which moved them entirely off the board.

The Cavaliers have since rebounded, however, winning five of their last six, including three shutouts. After topping Belle Fourche 35-13 last Friday, STM picked up one vote to be ranked in the South Dakota Prep Media poll for Week 8, released Monday.

Additionally, Class foe Hot Springs, which had been getting a single vote for the last three weeks, fell off the board with no votes despite a 34-0 win over Custer, its fourth straight shutout.

Not much else has changed in the latest poll for West River teams. Winner remains the undisputed No. 1 in Class 11B, collecting all 22 votes again, Wall is still No. 4 in Class 9A and Harding County/Bison remains on the outside looking in in Class 9B. The Ranchers garnered one vote last week and have increased to three.

The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the week of Oct. 11 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses. 

Class 11AAA

1. Harrisburg (20)                    7-0       108      1

2. Brandon Valley (2)               7-0       90        2

3. Lincoln                                5-2       59        3

4. Jefferson                             4-3       37        5

5. Roosevelt                            3-4       28        RV

Receiving votes: Washington 7, O’Gorman 1. 

Class 11AA

1. Tea Area (19)                      7-0       107      1

2. Pierre (3)                             6-1       90        2

3. Brookings                            5-2       65        3

4. Yankton                               4-3       44        4

5. Watertown                           3-4       23        5

Receiving votes: Aberdeen Central 1. 

Class 11A

1. Madison (22)                       7-0       110      1

2. Canton                                6-1       88        2

3. Vermillion                            5-2       66        4

4. West Central                       4-3       42        3

5. Dell Rapids                          4-3       19        5

Receiving votes: Milbank 3, Lennox 1, Sioux Falls Christian 1. 

Class 11B

1. Winner (22)                         8-0      110      1

2. Sioux Valley                        6-1       84        2

3. Groton Area                        6-1      52        3

4. Elk Point-Jefferson              5-2       42        5

5. McCook Cent./Montrose     5-2       15        RV

Receiving votes: Mount Vernon/Plankinton 14, Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 6, Woonsocket/Wess. Springs/Sanborn Central 6, St. Thomas More 1.  

Class 9AA

1. Hanson (22)                        7-0       110      1

2. Parkston                              5-2       69        3

3. Chester Area                       5-2       51        4

4. Florence/Henry                   7-1       32        5

5. Platte-Geddes                     5-2       25        2

Receiving votes: Ipswich 14, Timber Lake 11, Hamlin 8, Lyman 5, Garretson 4, Canistota/Freeman 1. 

Class 9A

1. De Smet (18)                      7-0       102      1

2. Howard (2)                          7-0       85       2

3. Herreid/Selby Area (1)          8-0       69       3

4. Wall (1)                               7-0       49       4

5. Wolsey-Wessington              5-2       24        5

Receiving votes: Warner 1.  

Class 9B

1. Avon (22)                            7-0       110      1

2. Gayville-Volin                      5-1       77        2

3. Faulkton Area                     6-2       73        4

4. Potter County                      6-2       40        3

5. Hitchcock-Tulare                6-2       25        5

Receiving votes: Harding County/Bison 3, Dell Rapids St. Mary 2.

Contact Matt Case at matt.case@rapidcityjournal.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

RCPD investigating fatal crash
News

RCPD investigating fatal crash

  • Updated

One person is dead and several more were injured during a crash near the 2800 block of Highway 44.A westbound SUV traveling at a high rate of …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News