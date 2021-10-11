Week 8 prep football poll: STM back in contention

The St. Thomas More football team began the 2021 season at No. 4 in the Class 11B preseason poll.

That quickly ended after a 31-10 opening week loss to Aberdeen Roncalli, which moved them entirely off the board.

The Cavaliers have since rebounded, however, winning five of their last six, including three shutouts. After topping Belle Fourche 35-13 last Friday, STM picked up one vote to be ranked in the South Dakota Prep Media poll for Week 8, released Monday.

Additionally, Class foe Hot Springs, which had been getting a single vote for the last three weeks, fell off the board with no votes despite a 34-0 win over Custer, its fourth straight shutout.

Not much else has changed in the latest poll for West River teams. Winner remains the undisputed No. 1 in Class 11B, collecting all 22 votes again, Wall is still No. 4 in Class 9A and Harding County/Bison remains on the outside looking in in Class 9B. The Ranchers garnered one vote last week and have increased to three.

The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the week of Oct. 11 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.

Class 11AAA