Week 8 prep football poll: Wall regains first-place votes after finishing undefeated regular season

The Wall football team shot up to the top spot in Class 9AA standings this weekend, based on SDHSAA seeding points, after another 50-point clobbering.

The Eagles rolled past Kimball/White Lake 54-0 to finish off a perfect regular season for the third straight year. They also picked up their fifth shutout of the season and sixth victory by a 50-point margin or larger.

Their efforts were rewarded in the Week 8 prep football poll, released Monday afternoon. While Wall remained at No. 2, where it has firmly stood all season, it regained first-place votes. The two the Eagles picked up marks the first time they have tallied at least one since Week 4, and the first time they've grabbed two since the preseason poll.

Wall has this week off before hosting its first-round opponent next Thursday.

There wasn't much movement in the polls among West River teams this week. Gregory, which dropped out of No. 1 in 9A last week, remains at No. 2 and retained one first-place vote, while Lyman holds firm at No. 4 and Philip picked up an additional vote, going from one to two.

Kadoka Area also re-entered the conversation after receiving zero votes for the first time last week. The Kougars, who are third in the 9B standings, beat Faith 44-6 on Friday and garnered eight votes, the most they've earned since Week 2.

The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the week of Oct. 10 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and previous ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.

Class 11AAA

1. Jefferson (20) 7-0 100 1

2. Harrisburg 6-1 79 2

3. O’Gorman 5-2 61 3

4. Lincoln 4-3 40 5

5. Brandon Valley 3-4 20 4

Receiving votes: N/A

Class 11AA

1. Pierre (20) 7-0 100 1

2. Tea Area 7-0 80 2

3. Yankton 4-3 55 3

4. Aberdeen Central 4-3 45 5

5. Brookings 4-3 20 4

Receiving votes: N/A

Class 11A

1. Dell Rapids (15) 7-0 94 2

2. West Central (5) 6-1 84 1

3. Dakota Valley 6-1 58 3

4. Beresford 5-2 43 4

5. Sioux Falls Christian 4-3 16 5

Receiving votes: Canton 5.

Class 11B

1. Winner (20) 7-0 100 1

2. Elk Point-Jefferson 7-0 78 2

3. Mount Vernon/Plankinton 7-0 57 4

4. Aberdeen Roncalli 7-0 40 5

5. McCook Central/Montrose 6-1 15 NR

Receiving votes: Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 7, Hot Springs 3.

Class 9AA

1. Howard (18) 7-0 97 1

2. Wall (2) 8-0 82 2

3. Hanson 6-1 51 3

4. Hamlin 7-1 31 4

5. Elkton-Lake Benton 7-0 27 5

Receiving votes: Parkston 12.

Class 9A

1. Warner (19) 7-0 99 1

2. Gregory (1) 6-1 78 2

3. Castlewood 6-1 58 3

4. Lyman 6-1 44 4

5. Alcester-Hudson 6-1 17 5

Receiving votes: Canistota 2, Philip 2.

Class 9B

1. Herreid/Selby Area (19) 7-0 99 1

2. Hitchcock-Tulare (1) 7-0 81 2

3. Corsica-Stickney 6-1 59 3

4. Sully Buttes 5-2 31 4

5. De Smet 4-3 12 5

Receiving votes: Avon 8, Kadoka Area 8, Faith 2.