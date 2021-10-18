Week 9 prep football poll: Winner, Wall unchanged ahead of home playoff games

Over the next few weeks, the Winner football team will have to prove if it truly is the best in Class 11B.
All throughout the regular season, the Warriors throttled opponents, outscoring all eight by an average of 49.9-6.6 and emerging as the only undefeated school in the class. They were rewarded for it as well in the South Dakota Prep Media Football Poll, garnering all first-place votes every week.
Now, as we enter the postseason, Winner will be putting its No. 1 standing on the line in search of a trip to the DakotaDome. It'll host No. 16 Clark/Willow Lake (4-4) in the Round of 16 on Thursday.
Also out of Class 11B, St. Thomas More received one vote last week after earning a three-game winning streak. The Cavaliers have disappeared once again in this week's poll, released Monday, after falling to Sturgis 29-22.
Wall finished off a perfect regular season on Friday with a 42-8 win over New Underwood and remained at No. 4 in Class 9A. The Eagles host No. 14 North Central (3-6) in the first round Thursday.
The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the week of Oct. 18 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.
Note: This is the final edition of the rankings for Class 11B and the nine-man classes. The Oct. 25 poll will feature the final rankings in the 11AAA, 11AA and 11A classes.
Class 11AAA
1. Harrisburg (20) 8-0 108 1
2. Brandon Valley (2) 8-0 90 2
3. Roosevelt 4-4 59 5
4. Lincoln 5-3 37 3
5. Jefferson 4-4 22 4
Receiving votes: Washington 12, O’Gorman 2.
Class 11AA
1. Tea Area (18) 8-0 106 1
2. Pierre (4) 7-1 91 2
3. Brookings 6-2 67 3
4. Yankton 4-4 43 4
5. Watertown 3-5 13 5
Receiving votes: Aberdeen Central 9, Mitchell 1.
Class 11A
1. Madison (22) 8-0 110 1
2. Canton 7-1 88 2
3. Dell Rapids 5-3 46 5
4. Vermillion 5-3 41 3
5. West Central 4-4 19 4
Receiving votes: Tri-Valley 12, Lennox 8, Milbank 6.
Class 11B
1. Winner (22) 8-0 110 1
2. Sioux Valley 7-1 87 2
3. Groton Area 7-1 52 3
4. Elk Point-Jefferson 6-2 40 4
5. Mount Vernon/Plankinton 7-1 19 RV
Receiving votes: McCook Central/Montrose 18, Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 3, Aberdeen Roncalli 1.
Class 9AA
1. Hanson (15) 7-1 98 1
2. Parkston (7) 6-2 86 2
3. Chester Area 6-2 62 3
4. Florence/Henry 7-1 32 4
5. Platte-Geddes 6-2 17 5
Receiving votes: Ipswich 16, Lyman 8, Timber Lake 8, Canistota/Freeman 3.
Class 9A
T1. De Smet (12) 8-0 94 1
T1. Howard (7) 8-0 94 2
3. Herreid/Selby Area (2) 9-0 71 3
4. Wall (1) 8-0 46 4
5. Wolsey-Wessington 5-3 13 5
Receiving votes: Warner 12.
Class 9B
1. Avon (22) 8-0 110 1
2. Faulkton Area 6-2 83 3
3. Potter County 7-2 65 4
4. Gayville-Volin 5-2 40 2
5. Hitchcock-Tulare 6-3 27 5
Receiving votes: Harding County/Bison 4, Dell Rapids St. Mary 1.