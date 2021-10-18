Week 9 prep football poll: Winner, Wall unchanged ahead of home playoff games

Over the next few weeks, the Winner football team will have to prove if it truly is the best in Class 11B.

All throughout the regular season, the Warriors throttled opponents, outscoring all eight by an average of 49.9-6.6 and emerging as the only undefeated school in the class. They were rewarded for it as well in the South Dakota Prep Media Football Poll, garnering all first-place votes every week.

Now, as we enter the postseason, Winner will be putting its No. 1 standing on the line in search of a trip to the DakotaDome. It'll host No. 16 Clark/Willow Lake (4-4) in the Round of 16 on Thursday.

Also out of Class 11B, St. Thomas More received one vote last week after earning a three-game winning streak. The Cavaliers have disappeared once again in this week's poll, released Monday, after falling to Sturgis 29-22.

Wall finished off a perfect regular season on Friday with a 42-8 win over New Underwood and remained at No. 4 in Class 9A. The Eagles host No. 14 North Central (3-6) in the first round Thursday.

The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the week of Oct. 18 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.