Weekand Local Schedule

Weekand Local Schedule

All Times Mountain

Sunday

ECHL;Time

Kansas City at Rapid City;7:05 p.m.

High School Girls Basketball;Time

State AA in Sioux Falls

7th Place

RC Central vs. Aberdeen Central;11 a.m.

Championship

RC Stevens vs. SF Washington;7:15 p.m.

Class A in Watertown

7th Place

Belle Fourche vs. M. Central/Montrose;11 a.m.

Third Place

St. Thomas More vs. Winner;4 p.m.

Class B in Huron

Championship

White River vs. Castlewood;6 p.m.

High School Boys Hockey;Time

State Tournament in Sioux Falls

Rushmore Thunder vs. Oahe;3:35 p.m.

Sunday

High School Boys Hockey

State Varsity Tournament in Sioux Falls

Rushmore Thunder vs. tba

Monday

College Volleyball;Time

Montana State-Billings at SD Mines;7 p.m.

