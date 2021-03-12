Weekand Local Schedule

All Times Mountain
Sunday
ECHL;Time
Kansas City at Rapid City;7:05 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball;Time
State AA in Sioux Falls
7th Place
RC Central vs. Aberdeen Central;11 a.m.
Championship
RC Stevens vs. SF Washington;7:15 p.m.
Class A in Watertown
7th Place
Belle Fourche vs. M. Central/Montrose;11 a.m.
Third Place
St. Thomas More vs. Winner;4 p.m.
Class B in Huron
Championship
White River vs. Castlewood;6 p.m.
High School Boys Hockey;Time
State Tournament in Sioux Falls
Rushmore Thunder vs. Oahe;3:35 p.m.
Sunday
High School Boys Hockey
State Varsity Tournament in Sioux Falls
Rushmore Thunder vs. tba
Monday
College Volleyball;Time
Montana State-Billings at SD Mines;7 p.m.