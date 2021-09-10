Weekend Local Schedule

All times Mountain
College Football;Time
Black Hills St. at William Jewell;12 p.m.
Northern Arizona at South Dakota;Noon.
Angelo State at Chadron State;1 p.m.
Mayville State at SD Mines;5 p.m.
Lindenwood at SD State;5 p.m.
College Men's Soccer;Time
SD Mines at St. Mary's University;2 p.m.
College Volleyball;Time
SD Mines vs. Augustana;11:30 a.m.
Black Hills St. vs. Cameron University;9 a.m.
Black Hills St. at Fort Hays State;12:30 p.m.
High School Cross Country;Time
Heartland Preview (Sioux Falls);9:30 a.m.
High School Football;Time
Winner at St. Thomas More;2 p.m.
Canton at Custer;6 p.m.
Sturgis at Pierre;6 p.m.
High School Girls Tennis;Time
RC Stevens at SF O'Gorman;Noon.
Spearfish at Harrisburg;7 a.m.
Spearfish at Brandon Valley;11 a.m.
RC Central at Harrisburg;7 a.m .
RC Central at SF Lincoln;11 a.m.
RC Stevens at SF Lincoln;8 a.m.
High School Volleyball;Time
Philip Tournament;8 a.m.
Watertown at RC Central;12:30 p.m.
Sturgis at Aberdeen Central;12:30 p.m.
Brookings at RC Stevens;12:30 p.m.
Spearfish at Pierre;12:30 p.m.
Red Cloud at Todd County;2 p.m.
Little Wound at Crow Creek;2 p.m.
Custer at RC Christian;3 p.m.
New Underwood at Dupree;5 p.m.
Belle Fourche at Lennox;7:30 a.m.