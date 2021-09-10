 Skip to main content
Weekend Local Schedule
All times Mountain

College Football;Time

Black Hills St. at William Jewell;12 p.m.

Northern Arizona at South Dakota;Noon.

Angelo State at Chadron State;1 p.m.

Mayville State at SD Mines;5 p.m.

Lindenwood at SD State;5 p.m.

College Men's Soccer;Time

SD Mines at St. Mary's University;2 p.m.

College Volleyball;Time

SD Mines vs. Augustana;11:30 a.m.

Black Hills St. vs. Cameron University;9 a.m.

Black Hills St. at Fort Hays State;12:30 p.m.

High School Cross Country;Time

Heartland Preview (Sioux Falls);9:30 a.m.

High School Football;Time

Winner at St. Thomas More;2 p.m.

Canton at Custer;6 p.m.

Sturgis at Pierre;6 p.m.

High School Girls Tennis;Time

RC Stevens at SF O'Gorman;Noon.

Spearfish at Harrisburg;7 a.m.

Spearfish at Brandon Valley;11 a.m.

RC Central at Harrisburg;7 a.m .

RC Central at SF Lincoln;11 a.m.

RC Stevens at SF Lincoln;8 a.m.

High School Volleyball;Time

Philip Tournament;8 a.m.

Watertown at RC Central;12:30 p.m.

Sturgis at Aberdeen Central;12:30 p.m.

Brookings at RC Stevens;12:30 p.m.

Spearfish at Pierre;12:30 p.m.

Red Cloud at Todd County;2 p.m.

Little Wound at Crow Creek;2 p.m.

Custer at RC Christian;3 p.m.

New Underwood at Dupree;5 p.m.

Belle Fourche at Lennox;7:30 a.m.

