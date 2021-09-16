Weekend Local Schedule

All Times Mountain
College Cross Country;Time
Sheriff Community 5K (Spearfish);7:30 a.m.
College Football;Time
Black Hills St. at CSU Pueblo;1 p.m.
SD Mines at Chadron St.;6:30 p.m.
College Volleyball;Time
CSU-Pueblo at Black Hills St.;3 p.m.
High School Cross Country;Time
Clyde Cotton Invitational (Huron);9 a..m.
Lyman Invitational;10 a.m.
High School Football;Time
RC Central at SF Roosevelt;5 p.m.
Hot Springs at RC Christian;6 p.m.
High School Boys Soccer;Time
J. Valley Christian at Doug/Christian/NU;11 a.m.
Hot Springs at Sturgis;12 p.m.
High School Girls Tennis;Time
Spearfish vs. Yankton (Mitchell);8 a.m.
Spearfish at Mitchell;11 a.m.
Elliott Extravaganza (Aberdeen)
RC Central vs. Huron;8 a.m.
RC Stevens vs. Milbank;8 a.m.
RC Central at Watertown;11:45 a.m.
RC Stevens vs. Huron;11:45 a.m.
High School volleyball;Time
Wall at Philip;1 p.m.
White River at Philip;tba
White River vs. Wall;tba.
Mitchell at Spearfish;1 p.m.
Big Dakota Conference Tournament;tba.
Custer vs. Wagner (Bon Homme);9:30 a.m.
RC Central at Sf Roosevelt;11:30 a.m.
RC Stevens at SF Jefferson;11:30 a.m.
Lyman at Bennett Co.;2 p.m.
Douglas at Spearfish;3 p.m.
Junior Hockey;Time
Sheridan at Badlands;7:05 p.m.