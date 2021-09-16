 Skip to main content
Weekend Local Schedule

All Times Mountain

College Cross Country;Time

Sheriff Community 5K (Spearfish);7:30 a.m.

College Football;Time

Black Hills St. at CSU Pueblo;1 p.m.

SD Mines at Chadron St.;6:30 p.m.

College Volleyball;Time

CSU-Pueblo at Black Hills St.;3 p.m.

High School Cross Country;Time

Clyde Cotton Invitational (Huron);9 a..m.

Lyman Invitational;10 a.m.

High School Football;Time

RC Central at SF Roosevelt;5 p.m.

Hot Springs at RC Christian;6 p.m.

High School Boys Soccer;Time

J. Valley Christian at Doug/Christian/NU;11 a.m.

Hot Springs at Sturgis;12 p.m.

High School Girls Tennis;Time

Spearfish vs. Yankton (Mitchell);8 a.m.

Spearfish at Mitchell;11 a.m.

Elliott Extravaganza (Aberdeen)

RC Central vs. Huron;8 a.m.

RC Stevens vs. Milbank;8 a.m.

RC Central at Watertown;11:45 a.m.

RC Stevens vs. Huron;11:45 a.m.

High School volleyball;Time

Wall at Philip;1 p.m.

White River at Philip;tba

White River vs. Wall;tba.

Mitchell at Spearfish;1 p.m.

Big Dakota Conference Tournament;tba.

Custer vs. Wagner (Bon Homme);9:30 a.m.

RC Central at Sf Roosevelt;11:30 a.m.

RC Stevens at SF Jefferson;11:30 a.m.

Lyman at Bennett Co.;2 p.m.

Douglas at Spearfish;3 p.m.

Junior Hockey;Time

Sheridan at Badlands;7:05 p.m.

