Weekend Local Schedule

All Times Mountain

Saturday

American Legion Baseball;Time

Watertown at RC Post 320;11 a.m.

RC Post 22 at Billings Scarlets;5:30 p.m.

RC Post 22 at Billings Royals;8 p.m.

ECHL;Time

Rapid City at Utah;7 p.m.

High School Track and Field;Time

Black Hills Classic (Sturgis);10 a.m.

High School Boys Tennis;Time

RC Stevens at Harrisburg;8 a.m.

Pierre Invitational;7:30 a.m.

Sunday

American Legion Baseball;Time

RC Post 22 at Billings Scarlets;10 a.m.

RC Post 22 vs. Missoula (Billings);12:30 p.m.

