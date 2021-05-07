Weekend Local Schedule

All Times Mountain
Saturday
American Legion Baseball;Time
Watertown at RC Post 320;11 a.m.
RC Post 22 at Billings Scarlets;5:30 p.m.
RC Post 22 at Billings Royals;8 p.m.
ECHL;Time
Rapid City at Utah;7 p.m.
High School Track and Field;Time
Black Hills Classic (Sturgis);10 a.m.
High School Boys Tennis;Time
RC Stevens at Harrisburg;8 a.m.
Pierre Invitational;7:30 a.m.
Sunday
American Legion Baseball;Time
RC Post 22 at Billings Scarlets;10 a.m.
RC Post 22 vs. Missoula (Billings);12:30 p.m.
