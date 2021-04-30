Weekend Local Schedule

All Times Mountain
Sunday
American Legion Baseball;Time
RC Post 22 at Cheyenne Post 6 (2);4:30 p.m.
Miles City at RC Post 320;10 a.m.
College Track and Field;Time
RMAC Championships (Pueblo);10 a.m.
College Softball;Time
BHSU at Colorado Mines (2);11 a.m.
ECHL;Time
Kansas City at Rapid City;4 p.m.
High School Baseball;Time
Chamberlain at St. Thomas More;3 p.m.
