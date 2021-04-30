 Skip to main content
Weekend Local Schedule

Weekend Local Schedule

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

All Times Mountain

Sunday

American Legion Baseball;Time

RC Post 22 at Cheyenne Post 6 (2);4:30 p.m.

Miles City at RC Post 320;10 a.m.

College Track and Field;Time

RMAC Championships (Pueblo);10 a.m.

College Softball;Time

BHSU at Colorado Mines (2);11 a.m.

ECHL;Time

Kansas City at Rapid City;4 p.m.

High School Baseball;Time

Chamberlain at St. Thomas More;3 p.m.

