Weekend Local Schedule
Weekend Local Schedule

All Times Mountain

Saturday

American Legion Baseball;Time

RC Post 320 at Gillette;Noon.

RC Post 320 at Gillette;5 p.m.

ECHL;Time

Indy Fuel at Rapid City;7 p.m.

High School Baseball;Time

A Region 4 at Harrisburg

Brookings vs. RC Stevens;12:30 p.m.

A Region 2 at Sioux Falls

SF Washington vs. Sturgis;10 a.m.

SF Roosevelt vs. Douglas;12:30 p.m.

A Region 3 at Pierre

Pierre vs. RC Central;11 a.m.

Sunday

ECHL;Time

Indy Fuel at Rapid City;4 p.m.

Monday

High School Girls Golf;Time

Region 6B Meet (Hart Ranch);9:30 a.m.

High School Boys Golf;Time

Region 6B Meet (Hart Ranch);9:30 a.m.

High School Baseball;Time

B Region 4 at Gregory

Lead-Deadwood vs. Gregory County;1 p.m.

St. Thomas More vs. Hot Springs;3 p.m.

