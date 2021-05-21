Weekend Local Schedule

All Times Mountain
Saturday
American Legion Baseball;Time
RC Post 320 at Gillette;Noon.
RC Post 320 at Gillette;5 p.m.
ECHL;Time
Indy Fuel at Rapid City;7 p.m.
High School Baseball;Time
A Region 4 at Harrisburg
Brookings vs. RC Stevens;12:30 p.m.
A Region 2 at Sioux Falls
SF Washington vs. Sturgis;10 a.m.
SF Roosevelt vs. Douglas;12:30 p.m.
A Region 3 at Pierre
Pierre vs. RC Central;11 a.m.
Sunday
ECHL;Time
Indy Fuel at Rapid City;4 p.m.
Monday
High School Girls Golf;Time
Region 6B Meet (Hart Ranch);9:30 a.m.
High School Boys Golf;Time
Region 6B Meet (Hart Ranch);9:30 a.m.
High School Baseball;Time
B Region 4 at Gregory
Lead-Deadwood vs. Gregory County;1 p.m.
St. Thomas More vs. Hot Springs;3 p.m.