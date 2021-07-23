 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Weekend Local Schedule

Weekend Local Schedule

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

All Times Mountain

American Legion Baseball;Time

State Senior A tournament (Brandon)

RC Post 22 vs. Harrisburg;7 p.m.

State Junior A Tournament (Pierre)

RC Post 22 Expos vs. Pierre;7 p.m.

RC Post 320 Shooters vs. Aberdeen;10 a.m.

Expedition League Baseball;Time

Hastings at Spearfish;6:35 p.m.

Little League Baseball;Time

State Tournament (Red Pesek Field)

Timberline vs. Capital City;Noon.

Harney vs. Sioux Falls;2:30 p.m.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News