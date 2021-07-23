Weekend Local Schedule

All Times Mountain
American Legion Baseball;Time
State Senior A tournament (Brandon)
RC Post 22 vs. Harrisburg;7 p.m.
State Junior A Tournament (Pierre)
RC Post 22 Expos vs. Pierre;7 p.m.
RC Post 320 Shooters vs. Aberdeen;10 a.m.
Expedition League Baseball;Time
Hastings at Spearfish;6:35 p.m.
Little League Baseball;Time
State Tournament (Red Pesek Field)
Timberline vs. Capital City;Noon.
Harney vs. Sioux Falls;2:30 p.m.
