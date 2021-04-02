 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Weekend Local Schedule

Weekend Local Schedule

{{featured_button_text}}

All Times Mountain

College Softball;Time

CSU-Pueblo at SD Mines (2);11 a.m.

College Women's Soccer;Time

MSU-Denver at Black Hills St.;11 a.m.

College Men's Soccer;Time

MSU-Denver at SD Mines;1:30 p.m.

College Track and Field;Time

Central Nebraska Challenge (Kearney);11 a.m.

High School Baseball;Time

Pierre at RC Central (2);Noon.

ECHL;Time

Wichita at Rapid City;7:05 p.m.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Man rams car into Capitol barrier, officer killed

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Man rams car into Capitol barrier, officer killed

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News