Weekend Local Schedule

All Times Mountain
College Softball;Time
CSU-Pueblo at SD Mines (2);11 a.m.
College Women's Soccer;Time
MSU-Denver at Black Hills St.;11 a.m.
College Men's Soccer;Time
MSU-Denver at SD Mines;1:30 p.m.
College Track and Field;Time
Central Nebraska Challenge (Kearney);11 a.m.
High School Baseball;Time
Pierre at RC Central (2);Noon.
ECHL;Time
Wichita at Rapid City;7:05 p.m.
