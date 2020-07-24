Weekend Local Schedule

All Times Mountain
Auto Racing;Time
Bandit Speedway (Box Elder);6 p.m.
Little League Baseball;Time
State Tournament (Harney Little League)
Winner's Bracket;Time
Harney vs. Canyon Lake;3 p.m.
Capital City vs. Sioux Falls;8 p.m.
Consolation Bracket
Rushmore vs. Timberline;12:30 p.m.
Belle Fourche vs. Sturgis;5:30 p.m.
Sunday
7th place game;12:30 p.m.
5th place game;3 p.m.
3rd place game;5:30 p.m.
Championship;8 p.m.
