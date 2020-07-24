Weekend Local Schedule

All Times Mountain

Auto Racing;Time

Bandit Speedway (Box Elder);6 p.m.

Little League Baseball;Time

State Tournament (Harney Little League)

Winner's Bracket;Time

Harney vs. Canyon Lake;3 p.m.

Capital City vs. Sioux Falls;8 p.m.

Consolation Bracket

Rushmore vs. Timberline;12:30 p.m.

Belle Fourche vs. Sturgis;5:30 p.m.

Sunday

State Tournament (Harney Little League)

7th place game;12:30 p.m.

5th place game;3 p.m.

3rd place game;5:30 p.m.

Championship;8 p.m.

richard.anderson@rapidcityjournal.com

