Weekend Local Schedule

All Times Mountain
College Women's Basketball;Time
Black Hills St. at SD Mines;5:30 p.m.
College Men's Basketball;Time
Black Hills State at SD Mines;7:30 p.m.
ECHL;Time
Utah at Rapid City;7:05 p.m.
High School Boys Basketball;Time
Jones County at Bison;1 p.m.
Belle Fourche at Bowman, ND;4 p.m.
Stanley County at Custer;6 p.m.
Lyman at Hanson (Mitchell);10:30 a.m.
Canistoa vs. White River (Mitchell);3 p.m.
St. Thomas More vs. Tea Area (Mitchell);1:30 p.m.
Lead-Deadwood at Hot Springs;7 p.m.
Lakota Tech at Marty;1 p.m.
Bennett County at Philip;2 p.m.
SF Roosevelt at RC Central;2 p.m.
SF O'Gorman RC Stevens ;1:30 p.m.
Yankton at Sturgis;3:30 p.m.
New Underwood at Wall;2 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball;Time
Litgtle Moreau Tournament;Faith;tba
Belle Fourche at Bowman, ND;5:30 p.m.
Stanley County at Custer;4:30 p.m.
Lead-Deadwood at Hot Springs;3:30 p.m.
Panhandle Conference;Edgemont;tba
Bennett County at Philip;2 p.m.
SF Roosevelt at RC Central;12:30 p.m.
SF O'Gorman at RC Stevens;12 p.m.
Yankton at Sturgis;2 p.m.
New Underwood at Wall;2 p.m.
High School Gymnastics;Time
Gym-O-Rama at RC High School;11 a.m.
High School Wrestling;Time
River City Rumble (Chamberlain)
Belle Fourche, Douglas;9 a.m.
East-West Duals (Pierre)
Central, Stevens, Sturgis, Spearfish;8:30 a.m.
Winner Invitational
Philip Area, Custer, Hot Springs