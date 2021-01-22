 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Weekend Local Schedule

Weekend Local Schedule

{{featured_button_text}}

All Times Mountain

College Women's Basketball;Time

Black Hills St. at SD Mines;5:30 p.m.

College Men's Basketball;Time

Black Hills State at SD Mines;7:30 p.m.

ECHL;Time

Utah at Rapid City;7:05 p.m.

High School Boys Basketball;Time

Jones County at Bison;1 p.m.

Belle Fourche at Bowman, ND;4 p.m.

Stanley County at Custer;6 p.m.

Lyman at Hanson (Mitchell);10:30 a.m.

Canistoa vs. White River (Mitchell);3 p.m.

St. Thomas More vs. Tea Area (Mitchell);1:30 p.m.

Lead-Deadwood at Hot Springs;7 p.m.

Lakota Tech at Marty;1 p.m.

Bennett County at Philip;2 p.m.

SF Roosevelt at RC Central;2 p.m.

SF O'Gorman RC Stevens ;1:30 p.m.

Yankton at Sturgis;3:30 p.m.

New Underwood at Wall;2 p.m.

High School Girls Basketball;Time

Litgtle Moreau Tournament;Faith;tba

Belle Fourche at Bowman, ND;5:30 p.m.

Stanley County at Custer;4:30 p.m.

Lead-Deadwood at Hot Springs;3:30 p.m.

Panhandle Conference;Edgemont;tba

Bennett County at Philip;2 p.m.

SF Roosevelt at RC Central;12:30 p.m.

SF O'Gorman at RC Stevens;12 p.m.

Yankton at Sturgis;2 p.m.

New Underwood at Wall;2 p.m.

High School Gymnastics;Time

Gym-O-Rama at RC High School;11 a.m.

High School Wrestling;Time

 River City Rumble (Chamberlain)

Belle Fourche, Douglas;9 a.m.

 East-West Duals (Pierre)

Central, Stevens, Sturgis, Spearfish;8:30 a.m.

Winner Invitational

Philip Area, Custer, Hot Springs

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden: US Economy is in 'a national emergency'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News