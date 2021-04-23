Weekend Local Sports Schedule

All Times Mountain
American Legion Baseball;Time
Gillette at Post 320 Shooters;9:30 a.m.
Spearfish at Post 320 Stars;1 p.m.
Spearfish at Post 320 Stars;3:30 p.m.
College Softball;Time
Black Hills St. at Fort Lewis;Noon.
Black Hills St. at Fort Lewis;2 p.m.
College Track and Field; Time
SD Mines at Colo. Mines Pre-Conference;all day.
BHSU at Colo. Mines Pre-Conference;all day.
ECHL;Time
Rapid City at Tulsa;6 p.m.
High School Baseball;Time
Mitchell at RC Central;4 p.m.
Mitchell at RC Central;6 p.m.
RC Stevens vs. O'Gorman (Chamberlain);Noon.
RC Stevens vs. O'Gorman (Chamberlain);2 p.m.
High School Basketball;Time
Lakota All Star Games (Civic Center)
Girls game;6 p.m.
Boys game;8 p.m.
Sunday
American Legion Baseball;time
Spearfish at Post 320 Shooters;1 p.m.
Spearfish at Post 320 Shooters;3:30 p.m.
College Triathlon;Time
BHSU Invite;8 a.m.
High School Baseball;Time
Douglas at RC Central;4 p.m.
Hot Springs at St. Thomas More;6 p.m.