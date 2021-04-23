 Skip to main content
Weekend Local Sports Schedule

All Times Mountain

American Legion Baseball;Time

Gillette at Post 320 Shooters;9:30 a.m.

Spearfish at Post 320 Stars;1 p.m.

Spearfish at Post 320 Stars;3:30 p.m.

College Softball;Time

Black Hills St. at Fort Lewis;Noon.

Black Hills St. at Fort Lewis;2 p.m.

College Track and Field; Time

SD Mines at Colo. Mines Pre-Conference;all day.

BHSU at Colo. Mines Pre-Conference;all day.

ECHL;Time

Rapid City at Tulsa;6 p.m.

High School Baseball;Time

Mitchell at RC Central;4 p.m.

Mitchell at RC Central;6 p.m.

RC Stevens vs. O'Gorman (Chamberlain);Noon.

RC Stevens vs. O'Gorman (Chamberlain);2 p.m.

High School Basketball;Time

Lakota All Star Games (Civic Center)

Girls game;6 p.m.

Boys game;8 p.m.

Sunday

American Legion Baseball;time

Spearfish at Post 320 Shooters;1 p.m.

Spearfish at Post 320 Shooters;3:30 p.m.

College Triathlon;Time

BHSU Invite;8 a.m.

High School Baseball;Time

Douglas at RC Central;4 p.m.

Hot Springs at St. Thomas More;6 p.m.

