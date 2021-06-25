Weekend Sports Schedule

All Times Mountain
Saturday
American Legion Baseball;Time
RC Post 320 at Sturgis;7 p.m.
CWS Bluejay Classic in Omaha
RC Post 22 vs, West Fargo;4 p.m.
Expedition League Baseball;Time
Western Nebraska at Spearfish;6:35 p.m.
Sunday
American Legion Baseball;Time
RC Post 22 vs. tba;tba
Expedition League Baseball;Time
Western Nebraska at Spearfish;4:35 p.m.
Monday
Expedition League Baseball;Time
Badlands at Spearfish;6:35 p.m.
