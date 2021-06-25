 Skip to main content
Weekend Sports Schedule

All Times Mountain

Saturday

American Legion Baseball;Time

RC Post 320 at Sturgis;7 p.m.

CWS Bluejay Classic in Omaha

RC Post 22 vs, West Fargo;4 p.m.

Expedition League Baseball;Time

Western Nebraska at Spearfish;6:35 p.m.

Sunday

American Legion Baseball;Time

RC Post 22 vs. tba;tba

Expedition League Baseball;Time

Western Nebraska at Spearfish;4:35 p.m.

Monday

Expedition League Baseball;Time

Badlands at Spearfish;6:35 p.m.

