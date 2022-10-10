 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WEEKLY VOLLEYBALL POLL

Weekly volleyball poll: Jones County earns vote as RC Christian remains in contention

  • Updated
092222-vball6.jpg (copy)

Rapid City Christian senior Olivia Kieffer reaches for the ball during a Sept. 22 match against St. Thomas More at Hart Ranch in Rapid City.

 Matt Gade

The South Dakota Media volleyball poll for the week of Oct. 10 is listed below. Teams are listed with first place votes in parenthesis, record, points and previous ranking.

Class AA

1. O'Gorman (8)              17-3       56           2

2. S.F. Washington (4)     15-2       52           1

3. Harrisburg                  12-3       31           3

4. S.F. Jefferson              14-3       26           4

5. S.F. Lincoln                 14-8       12           5

Receiving votes: Pierre (11-3) 3

Class A

1. S.F. Christian (12)     22-4       60           1

2. Dakota Valley           15-5       48           2

3. Wagner                    21-2       35           3

4. Canton                    15-3       10           4

5. Platte-Geddes          17-4       9             5

Receiving votes: Elkton-Lake Benton (19-2) 8; Miller (21-2) 5; R.C. Christian (24-6) 5

Class B

1. Warner (12)                26-2       60           1

2. Chester Area               19-5       44           2

3. Burke                         20-3       39           3

4. Northwestern              20-8       22           4

5. Wolsey-Wessington     20-3       14           5

Receiving votes: Jones County (21-0) 1

