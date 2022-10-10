Weekly volleyball poll: Jones County earns vote as RC Christian remains in contention

The South Dakota Media volleyball poll for the week of Oct. 10 is listed below. Teams are listed with first place votes in parenthesis, record, points and previous ranking.
Class AA
1. O'Gorman (8) 17-3 56 2
2. S.F. Washington (4) 15-2 52 1
3. Harrisburg 12-3 31 3
4. S.F. Jefferson 14-3 26 4
5. S.F. Lincoln 14-8 12 5
Receiving votes: Pierre (11-3) 3
Class A
1. S.F. Christian (12) 22-4 60 1
2. Dakota Valley 15-5 48 2
3. Wagner 21-2 35 3
4. Canton 15-3 10 4
5. Platte-Geddes 17-4 9 5
Receiving votes: Elkton-Lake Benton (19-2) 8; Miller (21-2) 5; R.C. Christian (24-6) 5
Class B
1. Warner (12) 26-2 60 1
2. Chester Area 19-5 44 2
3. Burke 20-3 39 3
4. Northwestern 20-8 22 4
5. Wolsey-Wessington 20-3 14 5
Receiving votes: Jones County (21-0) 1