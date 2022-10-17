 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Weekly volleyball poll: Jones County gains votes as regular season winds down

  • 0
Jones County Logo

The South Dakota Media Volleyball Poll for the Week of Oct. 17  is listed below. Teams are listed with first place votes in parenthesis, record, points and previous ranking.

Class AA

1. O'Gorman (13)       20-3       65           1

2. S.F. Washington     20-3       52           2

3. Harrisburg            14-3       39           3

4. S.F. Jefferson        18-5       24           4

5. S.F. Lincoln          17-8       13           5

Receiving Votes: Pierre (12-4) 2

Class A

People are also reading…

1. S.F. Christian (13)     27-4       65           1

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

2. Dakota Valley           21-7       52           2

3. Wagner                   23-2       35           3

4. Canton                    20-5       19           4

5. Miller                      26-2       13           RV

Receiving Votes: Elkton-Lake Benton (24-3) 5; Platte-Geddes (18-5) 3; R.C. Christian (26-6) 3

Class B

1. Warner (13)                 28-2       65           1

2. Chester Area               21-5       47           2

3. Burke                         22-3       40           3

4. Northwestern              22-8       27           4

5. Wolsey-Wessington     22-3       14           5

Receiving Votes: Jones County (27-1) 2

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Oct. 13

Your Two Cents for Oct. 13

I am somewhat baffled by the latest Meade County Commission's actions.  Have they declared war against Box Elder and the southern portion of t…

Your Two Cents for Oct. 11

Your Two Cents for Oct. 11

I’m not really sure why some businesses think it’s a good idea to post a political sign or flag outside their business, ostracizing half of th…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Kenya livestock theft: Eleven dead after ambush by cattle rustler

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News