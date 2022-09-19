 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WEEKLY VOLLEYBALL POLL

Weekly volleyball poll: RC Christian falls out of top five

Rapid City Christian's Ana Egge (right) tries to get an attempt past a Douglas block attempt during an Aug. 25 match in Box Elder.  

 Matt Gade

The South Dakota Media high school volleyball poll for the week of Sept. 19 is listed below. Teams are listed with first place votes in parenthesis, record, points and previous ranking.

Class AA

1. O'Gorman (17)       4-0          85           1

2. Harrisburg            10-0       68              2

3. SF Washington     5-1          51            4

4. Huron                    8-1          26           5

5. SF Jefferson         5-1          20           RV

Receiving Votes: Pierre (8-2) 4; S.F. Lincoln (7-4) 1

Class A

1. S.F. Christian (17)     10-0       85           1

2. Dakota Valley             8-2          67        2

3. Platte-Geddes           10-2       30           3

4. Canton                    10-1       23           4

5. Wagner                   14-2       19           RV

Receiving Votes: R.C. Christian (15-3) 16; Hamlin (10-0) 8; Miller (11-1) 5; Elkton-Lake Benton (9-2) 2

Class B

1. Warner (17)               15-1       85           1

2. Northwestern             10-5       56            2

3. Chester Area             10-3       48             3 

4. Burke                       10-2       42             4

5. Wolsey-Wessington     8-2          21           5

Receiving Votes: Newell (11-0) 2; Tripp-Delmont-Armour (6-0) 1

