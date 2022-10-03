 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WEEKLY VOLLEYBALL POLL

Weekly volleyball poll: RC Christian loses votes after loss to Pierre

092222-vball43.jpg (copy)

Rapid City Christian's Ana Egge gets a dig during the Lady Comet's straight-set win over St. Thomas More on Sept. 22 at Hart Ranch.

 Matt Gade

The South Dakota Media volleyball poll for the week of Oct. 3 is listed below. Teams are listed with first place votes in parenthesis, record, points and previous ranking.

Class AA

1. S.F. Washington (8)     8-1          64           1

2. O'Gorman (6)            11-3         61           2

3. Harrisburg                12-2         43           3

4. S.F. Jefferson             7-3          24          5

5. S.F. Lincoln              11-4       17           RV

Receiving Votes: Huron (12-5) 1

Class A

1. S.F. Christian (14)     15-4       70           1

2. Dakota Valley           13-5       55           2

3. Wagner                   18-2       37           3

4. Canton                    14-1       23           4

5. Platte-Geddes          15-4       11           5

Receiving Votes: R.C. Christian (20-5) 7, Elkton-Lake Benton (17-2) 5, Miller (19-2) 2

Class B

1. Warner (14)               25-2       70           1

2. Chester Area              16-5       51           2

3. Burke                        22-3       37           4

4. Northwestern             14-8       33           3

5. Wolsey-Wessington     16-3       18           5

Receiving Votes: N/A

