Weekly volleyball poll: RC Christian loses votes after loss to Pierre

Former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke faced sharp attacks for past dishonesty from his Democratic opponent in a U.S. House race debate in Montana on Thursday night. The Republican sought to downplay recent reports from federal investigators who said he lied to them in two separate cases. Democrat Monica Tranel urged voters to read for themselves the reports from investigators, who concluded Zinke misled officials about his involvement in a casino proposal in Connecticut and a real estate development in his hometown of Whitefish. Libertarian John Lamb says he offers an alternative to the major party candidates.