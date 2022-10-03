Weekly volleyball poll: RC Christian loses votes after loss to Pierre

The South Dakota Media volleyball poll for the week of Oct. 3 is listed below. Teams are listed with first place votes in parenthesis, record, points and previous ranking.
Class AA
1. S.F. Washington (8) 8-1 64 1
2. O'Gorman (6) 11-3 61 2
3. Harrisburg 12-2 43 3
4. S.F. Jefferson 7-3 24 5
5. S.F. Lincoln 11-4 17 RV
Receiving Votes: Huron (12-5) 1
Class A
1. S.F. Christian (14) 15-4 70 1
2. Dakota Valley 13-5 55 2
3. Wagner 18-2 37 3
4. Canton 14-1 23 4
5. Platte-Geddes 15-4 11 5
Receiving Votes: R.C. Christian (20-5) 7, Elkton-Lake Benton (17-2) 5, Miller (19-2) 2
Class B
1. Warner (14) 25-2 70 1
2. Chester Area 16-5 51 2
3. Burke 22-3 37 4
4. Northwestern 14-8 33 3
5. Wolsey-Wessington 16-3 18 5
Receiving Votes: N/A