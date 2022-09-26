Weekly volleyball poll: RC Christian loses votes despite strong week

Despite a best-of-three upset win over No. 3 Platte-Geddes and a victory over Hamlin, which received votes, the Rapid City Christian volleyball team continued to lose votes in the latest prep volleyball media poll, released Monday afternoon.

The Lady Comets, who sit at No. 3 in the Class A standings based on seeding points and are the only squad in the state with 20 wins up to this point in the season, dropped from 16 points to nine points.

Rapid City Christian also defeated Belle Fourche and St. Thomas More in straight best-of-five sets and topped Oak Grove Lutheran out of North Dakota 2-0, coupled with a 2-1 loss to unranked Colman-Egan.

The South Dakota Media volleyball poll for the week of Sept. 26 is listed below. Teams are listed with first place votes in parenthesis, record, points and previous ranking.

Class AA

1. S.F. Washington (7) 7-1 63 3

2. O'Gorman (7) 9-3 61 1

3. Harrisburg 10-2 38 2

4. Huron 12-3 27 4

5. S.F. Jefferson 6-2 16 5

Receiving Votes: S.F. Lincoln (9-4) 5

Class A

1. S.F. Christian (14) 17-3 70 1

2. Dakota Valley 12-4 56 2

3. Wagner 16-2 25 5

4. Canton 11-1 23 4

5. Platte-Geddes 13-4 14 3

Receiving Votes: R.C. Christian (20-4) 9; Elkton-Lake Benton (15-2) 7; Miller (15-1) 6

Class B

1. Warner (14) 19-2 70 1

2. Chester Area 14-5 48 3

3. Northwestern 13-8 36 2

4. Burke 12-3 34 4

5. Wolsey-Wessington 12-3 17 5

Receiving Votes: Tripp-Delmont-Armour (8-0) 4; Newell (16-2) 1