WEEKLY VOLLEYBALL POLL

Weekly volleyball poll: RC Christian loses votes despite strong week

092222-vball7.jpg (copy)

Rapid City Christian's Ana Egge (18) and St. Thomas More's Reese Ross joust at the net during the Lady Comets' straight-set win over the Cavaliers on Thursday at Hart Ranch.

 Matt Gade

Despite a best-of-three upset win over No. 3 Platte-Geddes and a victory over Hamlin, which received votes, the Rapid City Christian volleyball team continued to lose votes in the latest prep volleyball media poll, released Monday afternoon.

The Lady Comets, who sit at No. 3 in the Class A standings based on seeding points and are the only squad in the state with 20 wins up to this point in the season, dropped from 16 points to nine points.

Rapid City Christian also defeated Belle Fourche and St. Thomas More in straight best-of-five sets and topped Oak Grove Lutheran out of North Dakota 2-0, coupled with a 2-1 loss to unranked Colman-Egan.

The South Dakota Media volleyball poll for the week of Sept. 26 is listed below. Teams are listed with first place votes in parenthesis, record, points and previous ranking.

Class AA

People are also reading…

1. S.F. Washington (7)     7-1         63           3

2. O'Gorman (7)             9-3         61           1

3. Harrisburg                10-2       38            2

4. Huron                      12-3       27            4

5. S.F. Jefferson            6-2         16           5

Receiving Votes: S.F. Lincoln (9-4) 5

Class A

1. S.F. Christian (14)     17-3       70           1

2. Dakota Valley           12-4       56           2

3. Wagner                   16-2       25           5

4. Canton                    11-1       23           4

5. Platte-Geddes          13-4       14           3

Receiving Votes: R.C. Christian (20-4) 9; Elkton-Lake Benton (15-2) 7; Miller (15-1) 6

Class B

1. Warner (14)                  19-2       70           1

2. Chester Area                14-5       48           3

3. Northwestern               13-8       36           2

4. Burke                         12-3       34           4

5. Wolsey-Wessington     12-3       17           5

Receiving Votes: Tripp-Delmont-Armour (8-0) 4; Newell (16-2) 1

