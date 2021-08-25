Weir, Sioux Falls dazzle with another no-hitter

Gavin Weir and the Sioux Falls Little League All-Stars keep rolling and are now one win away from the Little League world Series title game.
Sioux Falls advanced to the Tom Seaver finals set for Saturday after another no-hitter by Weir in a 1-0 win over Torrance, Calif., Wednesday at Williamsport, Pa.
Weir, who has thrown one no-hitter in district play, one in the Midwest Regionals and now two in the Little League World Series. Two of hits no-hitters have been perfect games.
The only hit Weir has given up on post-season play was five-inning single to Harney Little League's Noah Wald in a 3-0 win during the state tournament in Rapid City. In 37 2/3 postseason starts, Weir has struck out 100 batters.
Sioux Falls remained unbeaten and got just one first-inning run itself offensively against the California squad, but it was enough with Weir on the hill.
Sioux Falls got its run when Boston Bryant reached on a dropped third strike, moved to second on a Weir single and scored on a RBI single by Noah Kuenzi.
Weier, who hit a three-run home run in the 3-0 win over Oregon, struck of 14 batters in six innings. The lone California baserunner was a first-inning walk to Gibson Turner.
Sioux Falls returns to action Saturday at 10 a.m. (MT) against Thursday's California-Ohio winner.
Little League World Series
All Times Mountain
Tuesday
Game 17: Texas 2, New Jersey 1
Game 18: New Hampshire 14, Oregon 6
Wednesday
Game 21: Ohio 4, New Hampshire 3
Game 22: Texas 10, Nebraska 0
Game 23: South Dakota 1, California 0
Game 24: Hawaii 2, Michigan 0
Thursday
Game 25: Michigan vs. Texas, 1 p.m.
Game 26: Ohio vs. California, 5 p.m.
Saturday
Tom Seaver Championship
Game 27: South Dakota vs. Game 26 winner, 10 a.m.
Hank Aaron Championship
Game 28: Game 24 winner vs. Game 25 winner, 1 p.m.
Sunday
Third Place
Game 29: Game 27 loser vs. Game 28 loser, 8 a.m.
Championship
Game 30: Game 27 winner vs. Game 28 winner, 1 p.m.