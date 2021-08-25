Weir, Sioux Falls dazzle with another no-hitter

Gavin Weir and the Sioux Falls Little League All-Stars keep rolling and are now one win away from the Little League world Series title game.

Sioux Falls advanced to the Tom Seaver finals set for Saturday after another no-hitter by Weir in a 1-0 win over Torrance, Calif., Wednesday at Williamsport, Pa.

Weir, who has thrown one no-hitter in district play, one in the Midwest Regionals and now two in the Little League World Series. Two of hits no-hitters have been perfect games.

The only hit Weir has given up on post-season play was five-inning single to Harney Little League's Noah Wald in a 3-0 win during the state tournament in Rapid City. In 37 2/3 postseason starts, Weir has struck out 100 batters.

Sioux Falls remained unbeaten and got just one first-inning run itself offensively against the California squad, but it was enough with Weir on the hill.

Sioux Falls got its run when Boston Bryant reached on a dropped third strike, moved to second on a Weir single and scored on a RBI single by Noah Kuenzi.

Weier, who hit a three-run home run in the 3-0 win over Oregon, struck of 14 batters in six innings. The lone California baserunner was a first-inning walk to Gibson Turner.