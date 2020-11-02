Welker Moving On to Georgia Southern

Kelly Welker, who has served as the women's golf coach at BHSU since 2018, has stepped down to accept the assistant women's golf coach position at Georgia Southern University.

"I am so grateful to Black Hills State for the opportunity they provided me," Welker said. "I have learned so many valuable lessons during my time here, and I will carry those with me for the rest of my life. I will miss the players and the community immensely."

Welker led the women's golf program for over two years, coaching Yellow Jackets such as Kiley Phares (2018-19), who finished her time at BHSU with the lowest career stroke average of 86.19 (min. 30 rounds) and Hayley Franke (2018-20), who finished second on that list (92.47).

Welker has also coached current Yellow Jacket Nicole Klungness, who was named WGCA All-American Scholar as a freshman last season, and junior transfer Jade Burr, who has led BHSU in stroke average so far this season.