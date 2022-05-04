Well-rested Rush to face Utah Grizzlies in division finals

The Rapid City Rush will play the Utah Grizzlies in the second round of the 2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs. The round serves as the Mountain Division Finals, with the winner of the best-of-seven series advancing to the Western Conference Championship.

The Grizzlies (4-3-0), the regular season Mountain Division champions, beat the Tulsa Oilers in Game 7 of their first-round series Wednesday night. The Rush (4-0-1), meanwhile, got past the Allen Americans in five games and haven't played since Saturday.

Rapid City will have had five total days off when it faces Utah, which which will have had only one. The series is slated to begin Friday and continue Saturday in West Valley City, Utah before turning over to The Monument Ice Arena for three straight games Monday-Wednesday and finishing back in the Beehive State for the final two contests.

The Rush are 5-5-2 against the Grizzlies this season and have played some of their most notable games against their division foe, including their lone shutout win of the season Dec. 27, an overtime loss Dec. 29 in which Rapid City native Brady Devries served as an emergency goalie for Utah and won and a 10-2 victory March 5 that set a franchise record for goals in a game.

The full series schedule is listed below.

Game 1: Friday, May 6 in Utah

Game 2: Saturday, May 7 in Utah

Game 3: Monday, May 9 in Rapid City

Game 4: Tuesday, May 10 in Rapid City

*Game 5: Wednesday, May 11 in Rapid City

*Game 6: Monday, May 16 in Utah

*Game 7: Tuesday, May 17 in Utah

* - if necessary

