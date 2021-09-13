WellFully cancels in-person Sept. 17 benefit dinner

WellFully announced Monday that it is cancelling the in-person benefit dinner for its We Believe in Kids fundraiser. The dinner was scheduled for Sept. 17 at Dahl Arts Center. WellFully is a nonprofit organization in Rapid City. Its mission is to provide health, recovery and development services for all adolescent youths.
“With the recent rise in COVID cases in Rapid City, and across the Black Hills, we feel that it would be inappropriate to continue with an event that would require so many of our community members to gather together,” said Burke Eilers, WellFully CEO. “We would like to thank Colonial House Restaurant and the Dahl Arts Center for working with WellFully for the catering and venue, and for the understanding that this is not an opportune time to be holding this kind of event.”
The We Believe in Kids online auction will go on with the help of McPherson Auction & Realty. The auction is part of WellFully’s annual fundraising effort to provide a broader spectrum of services and activities for at-risk youth in their programs. The online auction will include a variety of donated items, services and packages, such as jewelry, art by local artists, family adventure packages and overnight stays in the Black Hills. Donations to the auction are still being accepted. For information about the online auction, go to wellfully.org/we-believe-in-kids.
WellFully’s board of directors has not yet decided whether the We Believe in Kids in-person dinner will be postponed until a future date or cancelled for 2021. Eilers and the board thank everyone who had helped in planning and sponsoring the We Believe in Kids event.
Those who have already agreed to be a sponsor of the event will be given the option of making their pledge a contribution to WellFully. Donation will be used to support WellFully’s programs.
WellFully will award three scholarships as planned. Sponsored by Black Hills Energy, Denny Menholt Auto Group and Healthy Concepts, three past or present WellFully youth clients will receive a $1,000 scholarship to the school of their choice. Scholarship recipients will be announced this month.