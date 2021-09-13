WellFully cancels in-person Sept. 17 benefit dinner

WellFully announced Monday that it is cancelling the in-person benefit dinner for its We Believe in Kids fundraiser. The dinner was scheduled for Sept. 17 at Dahl Arts Center. WellFully is a nonprofit organization in Rapid City. Its mission is to provide health, recovery and development services for all adolescent youths.

“With the recent rise in COVID cases in Rapid City, and across the Black Hills, we feel that it would be inappropriate to continue with an event that would require so many of our community members to gather together,” said Burke Eilers, WellFully CEO. “We would like to thank Colonial House Restaurant and the Dahl Arts Center for working with WellFully for the catering and venue, and for the understanding that this is not an opportune time to be holding this kind of event.”