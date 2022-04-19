West Boulevard remote disposal site to close

The Rapid City Solid Waste Department announced Tuesday the West Boulevard North remote disposal site will be shut down indefinitely on May 1.

The site has accepted recycling year-round in the past and yard waste from the spring to the fall.

Rapid City Public Works officials said the city has chosen to close the site due to the prevalence of illegal dumping of trash and large items like furniture, appliances, and other materials. A press release cited staffing issues as another reason for the closure, a concern Dale Tech, Rapid City Public Works director, echoed at a press conference on Tuesday

He said public works has hired a number of new employees that are undergoing training, but the department is eight employees short of a full staff of 56.

“We’re gonna focus our efforts on the Fitzgerald (Stadium) site. That is by far our busiest site, and we’ll be in a much better position to service that site with the resources we have,” Tech said.

The West Boulevard North site is one of two remote disposal sites for yard waste and recycling in the city. The Fitzgerald Stadium site will open for yard waste on May 1 for the and continue to accept plastic and cardboard recycling year-round.

There will no longer be a newspaper recycling container at the Fitzgerald Stadium site, but newsprint will be accepted at the landfill.

“We need the space with Fitzgerald, so the newspaper bin will be replaced probably with another recycle bin,” Tech said.

The city hopes to find a larger community site that’s centrally located sometime in the future, but there is no set timeline for that project, Tech said.

A press release from the city stated officials will continue to monitor the overall issue of yard waste collection at both sites to determine if the West Boulevard North site can be reopened at a later time.

Addressing the possibility of increased traffic at the Fitzgerald site following the closure of the West Boulevard North location, Tech said that there are no current plans to implement changes to traffic, but in the past staff had been deployed to direct traffic following a snowstorm that caused an influx of broken branches.

“As far as any traffic changes, we are not in a position to be able to implement anything today on that, but certainly if we moved to a different site, we will have designated traffic patterns,” Tech said.

Curbside service for city yard waste will resume for individuals on the city’s trash collection system. Yard waste must be properly placed in the recyclable brown paper sacks and placed curbside on the day of curbside collection, which will coincide with regular trash pickup days.

Branches and sticks must be bundled and tree limbs must be taken to the Fitzgerald Stadium site of the landfill.

The transfer site located at the entrance of the landfill is open 24/7. The site provides containers for yard waste, newspaper, cardboard and mixed recycling items year-round. Tech asked the public to be respectful of the sites and place waste in the correct bins and locations.

“We’re excited for the upcoming year. Certainly the events of the last couple of years with Covid, a lot of people at home cleaning out their garages, their basements. Everything has put a large stress on our solid waste,” Tech said.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.