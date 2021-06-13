West Fargo rallies to take two from Post 22 (copy)

"We swung the bats well, we're starting to figure it out at the plate," Torve said. "But they swing the bats better."

Quade Peters had three hits and three RBI for West Fargo, 9-1, with Alex Uriaub adding two hits and two RBI. Jacobson and Anthony Villanueva contributed two RBI each.

West Fargo appeared to feed off of the late rally with a fast start in the second game, scoring three runs in the first inning off of Scherbenske. The Patriots led 5-2 after three before Post 22 rallied with three runs in the fourth.

The Hardhats loaded the bases on walks to Hayden Holec and Good and a single by Sullivan and tied the game on a RBI ground out by Ryker Henne and a two-run double by Kuehl.

But West Fargo scored one run in the fifth on a RBI single by Jacobson and one run in the sixth on a RBI single by Lance Oster.

Post 22 got just one single and one walk in the final three innings as the game ended on a 6-4-3 double play.

Sullivan led Post 22 with two hits, while Kuehl had two RBI, including a run-scoring triple in the first.

Oster had three hits and two RBI for the Patriots, while Jacobson had two hits and two RBI and Uriaub two hits and one RBI.