West Fargo rallies to take two from Post 22 (copy)

The Rapid City Post 22 Hardhats gave West Fargo, N.D., numerous opportunities to be successful, and the Patriots obliged in earning a doubleheader sweep Sunday afternoon at Dave Ploof Field at Black Hills Surgical Hospital Ballpark.
The Patriots had 46 runners on base in the two games, via the walk, hit-batter, base hit and error, and downed the Hardhats 11-7 in eight innings and 7-5.
In the opener, West Fargo rallied back from a 6-1 deficit through five innings, scoring 10 runs in the final three frames. The Patriots led 5-1 in the second game before the Hardhats tied the game (5-5). Single runs in the fifth and sixth innings gave the Patriots the win.
"We made enough bad plays for them to win, but there were some positives that I saw today," Post 22 manager Kelvin Torve said. "We didn't quit in the second game, down 5-1, and tied it at 5-5. Blake Weaver threw well and we turned a couple of double plays. There are glimpses of encouragement, and that is what I choose to dwell on."
The opener was a tough one as the Hardhats appeared to be on their way, leading 6-1 on RBI doubles by Bransen Kuehl and Jed Sullivan, RBI singles by Drew Scherbenske and Jed Jenson, and a two-run single by Jake Goble.
But walks and hit-by-pitches took its toll as the Patriots' bats came alive with clutch hitting with baserunners in scoring position.
Post 22 pitchers Lee Neugebauer and Harrison Good combined for nine walks in 5 1/3 innings and West Fargo jumped on reliever Dylon Marsh with eight hits and eight runs in the final 2 2/3.
All-in-all, West Fargo took advantage of 16 baserunners on base without a hit, on nine walks, six hit-by-pitches and one error. The Patriots also pounded out 11 hits, including a big two-out, two-run home run by Brayden Jacobson in the seventh to put them in front 7-6.
"When we are winning 6-1, like we were, there is only one way teams get back in the game, and that is if you walk somebody, and we did," Torve said. "We walked some guys, hit some guys and they started swinging the bats. When you walk guys, runners get on and the other team gets confidence, and that is what is got them back in the first game. Then they swung the bats well enough to beat us. They scored 10 runs in three innings and that is unacceptable."
Post 22 tied the game in the bottom of the seventh on a sacrifice fly by Jenson, scoring Peyton Tipton from third base.
West Fargo took control in the top of the eighth with four runs on three hits, three hit-by-pitches and a sacrifice bunt.
Post 22 had nine hits, with Sullivan (one RBI) and Tipton two hits each, while Goble had two RBI and Scherbenske, Kuehl and Luke Jegeris (sac fly) bringing home one run each.
"We swung the bats well, we're starting to figure it out at the plate," Torve said. "But they swing the bats better."
Quade Peters had three hits and three RBI for West Fargo, 9-1, with Alex Uriaub adding two hits and two RBI. Jacobson and Anthony Villanueva contributed two RBI each.
West Fargo appeared to feed off of the late rally with a fast start in the second game, scoring three runs in the first inning off of Scherbenske. The Patriots led 5-2 after three before Post 22 rallied with three runs in the fourth.
The Hardhats loaded the bases on walks to Hayden Holec and Good and a single by Sullivan and tied the game on a RBI ground out by Ryker Henne and a two-run double by Kuehl.
But West Fargo scored one run in the fifth on a RBI single by Jacobson and one run in the sixth on a RBI single by Lance Oster.
Post 22 got just one single and one walk in the final three innings as the game ended on a 6-4-3 double play.
Sullivan led Post 22 with two hits, while Kuehl had two RBI, including a run-scoring triple in the first.
Oster had three hits and two RBI for the Patriots, while Jacobson had two hits and two RBI and Uriaub two hits and one RBI.
Scherbenske pitched the first two innings, giving up four hits and four runs (three earned), and walking three. Weaver pitched the final five and took the loss, giving up six hits and four runs (three earned), walking three and striking out three.
Torve said they did enough good things Sunday and played well in Brookings (18-1, 12-1 wins Friday), so he believes the team is headed in the right direction.
The consistency, however, needs to improve.
"We're young, but at this point of time, that really is not an excuse," he said. "Unless you are consistent in all three phases, it is going to be tough to win."
Post 22, 17-12, hosts Rapid City Post 320 Tuesday night (7 p.m.) and Pierre Wednesday night in a doubleheader (5:30 p.m.). Torve said those games big for the team, as they are in-state contests.
"I told the team, 'Remember the lesson of today and tomorrow we are back to work and just move forward,'" he said.
West Fargo is at Post 320 Monday at 11 a.m.