West River athletes bookend high school careers at Lakota All-Star Game

Several West River athletes participated in the boys and girls high school Lakota All-Star Games Saturday afternoon at Summit Arena.

Rapid City Central’s Josie Hill and Cheyenne-Eagle Butte’s Rance Harrison both turned heads en route to Most Valuable Player honors in the games.

Hill led Team Anpo to a 72-57 victory over Team Wichapi in the girls contest. The Cobblers senior finished the contest with a team-high 15 points and relished the opportunity to compete in the game.

“It means a lot to play in this game because there are a lot of good native girls,” Hill said. “To be selected to play in this is a big deal, and to finish my last game as the Player of the Game means a lot me.”

The Chicago State signee received the Star Quilt for her performance.

“Playing in the game meant a lot to me and I just wanted to have fun,” Hill said. “I didn’t care if I won this, but to win too made it even better.”

White River’s Maleighya Estes led all players in scoring for Team Wichapi and finished the contest with 19 points. While a lot of other players seemed to simply play for fun in the contest, Estes stayed in the zone.

“I guess that’s just always how I am,” Estes said. “I’ll have fun when I don’t have the ball, but when it’s time for business I’m really competitive.”

Estes credited the ball movement of her teammates for the breakout performance and felt honored to receive an invite to compete in the game. She particularly enjoyed the intermingling of girls from different teams.

“It feels good to play with these girls who I played against my entire career,” she said. “Being able to play on the same team and against them was a lot of fun.”

There were plenty of fireworks in the boys game, from alley-oops to dunks to plenty of NBA-range 3-pointers. In the end, Team Hahaka ran away with the contest en route to a 100-82 win over Team Wanbli.

Harrison proved virtually unstoppable in the contest as he set a Lakota All-Star Game scoring record with 31 points and won the Most Valuable Player award.

The previous record holder was his older brother, Cecilio Montgommery, with 28 points.

“My big brother got the award two years ago and held the record and I wanted to beat it just because of that,” Harrison said.

He scored most of his points in transition and said he focused on filling his lane and doing his part to help Team Hahaka.

Lakota Tech guard Wakyah Cuny won the Beau Debray Defensive Player of the Game award for his efforts.

“It was an honor,” Cuny said. “I was looking forward to getting invited and it made it even more special to win the defensive award.”

The award meant more to Cuny because of his personal relationship with DuBray, who passed away at 18 years old in November 2020.

“I knew Beau,” Cuny said. “It meant a lot to me to get that award. We were friends, talked here and there and he was a good kid man.”

Cuny’s Lakota Tech teammate Tristan LeBeau finished the game with 12 points and Lower Brule’s Keyshaume Thigh racked up 11 points.

White River’s Dylan Marshall ended his high school career with a standout performance. The Tigers guard finished the contest with 18 points for Team Hahaka.

“It feels good to end on a high note,” Marshall said. “I got to play with my lifelong friends. I had fun in this great arena with a lot of guys I grew up playing against and with.”

Marshall will continue his athletic and academic endeavors at Dakota State University this fall.

Contact Alex Dodd at ADodd@rapidcityjournal.com

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.