HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

West River athletes bookend high school careers at Lakota All-Star Game

Several West River athletes participated in the boys and girls high school Lakota All-Star Games Saturday afternoon at Summit Arena.

Rapid City Central’s Josie Hill and Cheyenne-Eagle Butte’s Rance Harrison both turned heads en route to Most Valuable Player honors in the games.

Hill led Team Anpo to a 72-57 victory over Team Wichapi in the girls contest. The Cobblers senior finished the contest with a team-high 15 points and relished the opportunity to compete in the game.

042422-LakotaGirls5.JPG

Team Anpo's Josie Hill was named the Player of the Game following the conclusion of the Lakota All-Star girls basketball game Saturday at Summit Arena.

“It means a lot to play in this game because there are a lot of good native girls,” Hill said. “To be selected to play in this is a big deal, and to finish my last game as the Player of the Game means a lot me.”

The Chicago State signee received the Star Quilt for her performance.

“Playing in the game meant a lot to me and I just wanted to have fun,” Hill said. “I didn’t care if I won this, but to win too made it even better.”

042422-LakotaGirls1.JPG

Team Wicahpi's Maleighya Estes dribbles to the basket as Team Anpo's Josie Hill defends during the Lakota All-Star girls basketball game Saturday at Summit Arena.

White River’s Maleighya Estes led all players in scoring for Team Wichapi and finished the contest with 19 points. While a lot of other players seemed to simply play for fun in the contest, Estes stayed in the zone.

“I guess that’s just always how I am,” Estes said. “I’ll have fun when I don’t have the ball, but when it’s time for business I’m really competitive.”

Estes credited the ball movement of her teammates for the breakout performance and felt honored to receive an invite to compete in the game. She particularly enjoyed the intermingling of girls from different teams.

“It feels good to play with these girls who I played against my entire career,” she said. “Being able to play on the same team and against them was a lot of fun.”

042422-LakotaBoys4.JPG

Team Hehaka's Rance Harrison (left) dribbles past Team Wanbli's Keshaume Thigh to the basket during the Lakota All-Star boys basketball game Saturday at Summit Arena.

There were plenty of fireworks in the boys game, from alley-oops to dunks to plenty of NBA-range 3-pointers. In the end, Team Hahaka ran away with the contest en route to a 100-82 win over Team Wanbli.

Harrison proved virtually unstoppable in the contest as he set a Lakota All-Star Game scoring record with 31 points and won the Most Valuable Player award.

042422-LakotaBoys2.JPG

Team Hehaka's Rance Harrison goes to the basket in front of Team Wanbli's Jordan Barraza Jr. during the Lakota All-Star boys basketball game Saturday at Summit Arena.

The previous record holder was his older brother, Cecilio Montgommery, with 28 points.

“My big brother got the award two years ago and held the record and I wanted to beat it just because of that,” Harrison said.

He scored most of his points in transition and said he focused on filling his lane and doing his part to help Team Hahaka.

Lakota Tech guard Wakyah Cuny won the Beau Debray Defensive Player of the Game award for his efforts.

“It was an honor,” Cuny said. “I was looking forward to getting invited and it made it even more special to win the defensive award.”

The award meant more to Cuny because of his personal relationship with DuBray, who passed away at 18 years old in November 2020.

“I knew Beau,” Cuny said. “It meant a lot to me to get that award. We were friends, talked here and there and he was a good kid man.”

Cuny’s Lakota Tech teammate Tristan LeBeau finished the game with 12 points and Lower Brule’s Keyshaume Thigh racked up 11 points.

White River’s Dylan Marshall ended his high school career with a standout performance. The Tigers guard finished the contest with 18 points for Team Hahaka.

042422-LakotaBoys3.JPG

Team Wanbli's Keshaume Thigh goes up for a dunk in front of Team Hehaka during the Lakota All-Star boys basketball game Saturday at Summit Arena.

“It feels good to end on a high note,” Marshall said. “I got to play with my lifelong friends. I had fun in this great arena with a lot of guys I grew up playing against and with.”

Marshall will continue his athletic and academic endeavors at Dakota State University this fall.

Contact Alex Dodd at ADodd@rapidcityjournal.com

Related to this story

