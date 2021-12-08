West River Boys Basketball Preview: Black Hills area

BELLE FOURCHE BRONCS
Head Coach: Clay Pottorff (7th season)
2020-21 Record/Result: 9-12, lost in Region 7A/8A first round
Returners: Sr. F Aiden Griffin, Sr. G Gabe Heck, Sr. F Ryker Audiss, Jr. G Anthony Budmayr, Sr. F Cole Hockenbary, Jr. F Anthony Staley
Newcomers: Sr. G Caiden Stores, Sr. G Devin Burns, Sr. F Dalton Davis, Soph. G Nolan Wahlfeldt, Jr. G/F Tatin Yackley, Jr. F Jayden Sechser, Jr. F JT Hahne
Coach's Comments: "We want to step into every game expecting to compete and come out with a victory – getting sharper as the season progresses to put ourselves in a good situation to play solid basketball as postseason play gets rolling. We have some good experience coming back and they work together well to find shooter/scorers in open spots."
CUSTER WILDCATS
People are also reading…
Head Coach: Paul Kelley (8th season)
2020-21 Record/Result: 13-9, lost in Class A SoDak 16
Returners: Sr. F Gage Tennyson, Sr. G Sawyer Schramm, Fr. F Kyle Virtue
Newcomers: Sr. G Brody Storm, Jr. F Jackson Drew, Jr. F Quade Parker
Coach's Comments: We graduated nine seniors but return three key players from last year in Tennyson, Schramm, and Virtue. We have a lot of younger kids that will need to step up and fill some holes. We have good athletes that lack experience at the moment but with time should be competitive."
DOUGLAS PATRIOTS
Head Coach: Travis Miller (11th season)
2020-21 Record/Result: 8-13, lost in Class AA SoDak 16
Returners: Sr. G Connor Sauvage, Sr. G Dylan Schelske
Newcomers: Sr. G Sawyer Brose, Sr. G Austin Campbell, Sr. F Wyatt Anderson
Coach's Comments: "We will be undersized against a lot of the teams we play, so defense and rebounding will be key for us. On offense we will need to share the ball, limit turn overs and have great shot selection."
EDGEMONT MOGULS
Head Coach: Joe Martin (9th season)
2020-21 Record/Result: 5-15, lost in Region 7B first round
Returners: Sr. G Kolton Darrow, Sr. F Hunter Hollenbeck, Jr. F Kyran Urban, Soph. G Braden Peterson, Soph. F Cian Waite
Newcomers: Sr. C Riley Waite, Fr. G Talen Cortney, Fr. G Keaton Darrow, Fr. F Colter Gerrard, Fr. G Sebastian Morse
Coach's Comments: "We are a bigger and faster group than in recent years and can cover a lot of court on offense and defense. We will be prepared to play quality basketball in December, as the learning curve should be a gradual one with nine players returning from a season ago."
HOT SPRINGS BISON
Head Coach: Aaron Noteboom (10th season)
2020-21 Record/Result: 8-14, lost in Region 7A/8A first round
Returners: Sr. Braden Grill, Sr. Trace Deboer, Jr. Preston Iverson, Jr. Landon Iverson, Soph. Cameron Maciejewski, Soph. Matt Close
Newcomers: Jr. Tyler Remington, Jr. Will Gilbertson, Soph. Josh Kleinsasser, Fr. Aidyn Janis
Coach's Comments: "We have a very solid group of returners coming back this year led by Seniors Braden Grill and Trace Deboer. This group has grown a lot over the last year and we are excited to get the season started. As always, we will look to improve as the season progresses and strive to be competitive in both Region 8 and the Black Hills Conference."
NEW UNDERWOOD TIGERS
Head Coach: Matthew Koch (4th season)
2020-21 Record/Result: 8-11, lost in Region 7B first round
Returners: Sr. G Emmitt Richter, Jr. G Cole Knuppe, Soph. F Cash Albers, Soph. G Linkin Ballard
Newcomer: Soph. F Burke Beer, Soph. F Jaxon Fulton, Soph. F Eli Kelly, Fr. G Sam Enos
Coach's Comments: "The boys and I have high expectations for this season. We all have been wanting to get back on the court since March of last year. There will be tough games for us in our region this year (White River & Lyman) but we are looking to compete and come away with a winning season for the first time in over five years."
RAPID CITY CENTRAL COBBLERS
Head Coach: TJ Hay (7th season)
2020-21 Record/Result: 11-9, lost in Class AA Sodak 16
Returners: Sr. G Jace Brown (out w/ injury until late-January)
Newcomers: Sr. G Reno Lowe, Sr. G/F Kelby Comes Killing, Sr. G Kurt Hafer, Sr. F Trenton Farren, Jr. F Keishawn Beasley, Jr. F Will Paepke, Jr. G Jon Suarez, Jr. F Cooper Totten, Soph. G Jet Janvrin, Soph. F Shun-Zi White Woman, Soph. G Isaiah Whiting, Soph. F Cael Meisman
Coach's Comments: "Right now we need to find nine to 10 guys who want to compete and play defense. We basically have no players that have played at the varsity level so things have to go much slower at practice to teach and learn. Our kids have worked extremely hard the first few days and have made good strides."
Rapid City Christian Comets
Head Coach: Kyle Courtney (8th season)
2020-21 Record/Result: 16-6, lost in Class A SoDak 16
Returners: Sr. G Trace Trainor, Sr. G Jackson DiBona, Sr. C Mitch Heidecker, Sr. F Carson Glassbrenner, Sr. F Avery Wipf, Soph. G Wilson Kieffer, Jr. G Sam Fischer
Newcomers: Jr. F Elijah Hoyt, Fr. G Benson Kieffer, Fr. C Julius Frog, Jr. F Ethan Samuelson
Coach's Comments: "We are very excited for the new season and the opportunity to begin our first season as a member of the Black Hills Conference. We will play a challenging schedule this year between our conference schedule and the opportunity to participate in the Lakota Nation Invitational Tournament, which will be a great opportunity for our school to participate in. We return a solid core of players off last year’s team and have good numbers throughout the program, which is nice. We are looking for veteran leadership from our senior class and we anticipate strong competition for spots and for playing time throughout the program which will hopefully help us push each other in practice every day."
RAPID CITY STEVENS RAIDERS
Head Coach: Chris Stoebner (7th season)
2020-21 Record/Result: 9-10, lost in Class AA SoDak 16
Returners: Sr. G Jaden Haefs, Sr. G Charles Christensen, Sr. C Ben Goldy, Sr. G Drew Marchant, Sr. F Matthew Weber, Jr. G Lincoln Archambault, Jr. G Easton Ogle
Newcomers: Sr. G Kolin Ray, Sr. G/F Nate Kindred, Jr. F Nash Sobczak, Sr. F Cade Sobczak, Jr. G Hayden Gebhart
Coach's Comments: "We have some experience returning this year so the hope is there will be a little less teaching early in the year. We can put several boys on the floor who can shoot, and defensively we have some length we can put on the floor as well. We still have a lot of work to do but if we can become consistent on both ends of the floor, I think we can compete with anybody in AA."
SPEARFISH SPARTANS
Head Coach: Erik Skoglund
2020-21 Record/Result: 10-11, lost in Class AA SoDak 16
Returners: Sr. G Peyton Millis, Sr. G Trey Wood, Jr. F Antonio Serrano, Soph. G Seth Hamilton
Newcomers: Sr. G Ty Sieber, Sr F Kaidon Feyereisen, Jr. G Bridger Niehaus, Jr. G Rylan Palmer, Fr. G Ryan Heinert
ST. THOMAS MORE CAVALIERS
Head Coach: Dave Hollenbeck (26th season)
2020-21 Record/Result: 21-4, fifth place at Class A state tournament
Returners: Sr. G Cade Kandolin, Sr. G Ethan Burnett, Sr. F Aaron Nelson, Sr. F Ian Clewly
Newcomers: Jr. G Garrett Kerkenbush, Jr. G Caleb Hollenbeck, Jr. G Will Green, Jr. G Matthew Larson, Jr. F Layton Spratte
Coach's Comments: "We lost four players to graduation from last seasons starting lineup and rotation. We are expecting our current seniors to provide strong leadership and discipline. Ten of our 20 regular season games will be against AA schools and we feel that will help us come March."
WALL EAGLES
Head Coach: Ryan Kjerstad (1st season)
2020-21 Record/Result: 10-12, lost in Region 7B final round
Returners: Soph. G/F Brodi Sundall, Jr. G Cedar Amiotte, Sr. F Reid Hanson, Sr. F Ethan Ferguson, Sr. F Jayden Leach, Sr. F Cayne Krogman, Sr. F/C Nathan Law
Newcomers: Jr. G/F Ryan McDonnell, Jr. F/G Mason Zelfer, Jr. F Jett Mohr
Coach's Comments: "We have some outstanding talent this year, and we look forward to everyone fulfilling their role and helping our team succeed."
Please note: Missing schools are due to coaches not submitting questionnaires sent out last week.