West River Boys Basketball Preview: Black Hills area

BELLE FOURCHE BRONCS

Head Coach: Clay Pottorff (7th season)

2020-21 Record/Result: 9-12, lost in Region 7A/8A first round

Returners: Sr. F Aiden Griffin, Sr. G Gabe Heck, Sr. F Ryker Audiss, Jr. G Anthony Budmayr, Sr. F Cole Hockenbary, Jr. F Anthony Staley

Newcomers: Sr. G Caiden Stores, Sr. G Devin Burns, Sr. F Dalton Davis, Soph. G Nolan Wahlfeldt, Jr. G/F Tatin Yackley, Jr. F Jayden Sechser, Jr. F JT Hahne

Coach's Comments: "We want to step into every game expecting to compete and come out with a victory – getting sharper as the season progresses to put ourselves in a good situation to play solid basketball as postseason play gets rolling. We have some good experience coming back and they work together well to find shooter/scorers in open spots."

CUSTER WILDCATS

Head Coach: Paul Kelley (8th season)

2020-21 Record/Result: 13-9, lost in Class A SoDak 16

Returners: Sr. F Gage Tennyson, Sr. G Sawyer Schramm, Fr. F Kyle Virtue

Newcomers: Sr. G Brody Storm, Jr. F Jackson Drew, Jr. F Quade Parker

Coach's Comments: We graduated nine seniors but return three key players from last year in Tennyson, Schramm, and Virtue. We have a lot of younger kids that will need to step up and fill some holes. We have good athletes that lack experience at the moment but with time should be competitive."

DOUGLAS PATRIOTS

Head Coach: Travis Miller (11th season)

2020-21 Record/Result: 8-13, lost in Class AA SoDak 16

Returners: Sr. G Connor Sauvage, Sr. G Dylan Schelske

Newcomers: Sr. G Sawyer Brose, Sr. G Austin Campbell, Sr. F Wyatt Anderson

Coach's Comments: "We will be undersized against a lot of the teams we play, so defense and rebounding will be key for us. On offense we will need to share the ball, limit turn overs and have great shot selection."

EDGEMONT MOGULS

Head Coach: Joe Martin (9th season)

2020-21 Record/Result: 5-15, lost in Region 7B first round

Returners: Sr. G Kolton Darrow, Sr. F Hunter Hollenbeck, Jr. F Kyran Urban, Soph. G Braden Peterson, Soph. F Cian Waite

Newcomers: Sr. C Riley Waite, Fr. G Talen Cortney, Fr. G Keaton Darrow, Fr. F Colter Gerrard, Fr. G Sebastian Morse

Coach's Comments: "We are a bigger and faster group than in recent years and can cover a lot of court on offense and defense. We will be prepared to play quality basketball in December, as the learning curve should be a gradual one with nine players returning from a season ago."

HOT SPRINGS BISON

Head Coach: Aaron Noteboom (10th season)

2020-21 Record/Result: 8-14, lost in Region 7A/8A first round

Returners: Sr. Braden Grill, Sr. Trace Deboer, Jr. Preston Iverson, Jr. Landon Iverson, Soph. Cameron Maciejewski, Soph. Matt Close

Newcomers: Jr. Tyler Remington, Jr. Will Gilbertson, Soph. Josh Kleinsasser, Fr. Aidyn Janis

Coach's Comments: "We have a very solid group of returners coming back this year led by Seniors Braden Grill and Trace Deboer. This group has grown a lot over the last year and we are excited to get the season started. As always, we will look to improve as the season progresses and strive to be competitive in both Region 8 and the Black Hills Conference."

NEW UNDERWOOD TIGERS

Head Coach: Matthew Koch (4th season)

2020-21 Record/Result: 8-11, lost in Region 7B first round

Returners: Sr. G Emmitt Richter, Jr. G Cole Knuppe, Soph. F Cash Albers, Soph. G Linkin Ballard

Newcomer: Soph. F Burke Beer, Soph. F Jaxon Fulton, Soph. F Eli Kelly, Fr. G Sam Enos

Coach's Comments: "The boys and I have high expectations for this season. We all have been wanting to get back on the court since March of last year. There will be tough games for us in our region this year (White River & Lyman) but we are looking to compete and come away with a winning season for the first time in over five years."

RAPID CITY CENTRAL COBBLERS

Head Coach: TJ Hay (7th season)

2020-21 Record/Result: 11-9, lost in Class AA Sodak 16

Returners: Sr. G Jace Brown (out w/ injury until late-January)

Newcomers: Sr. G Reno Lowe, Sr. G/F Kelby Comes Killing, Sr. G Kurt Hafer, Sr. F Trenton Farren, Jr. F Keishawn Beasley, Jr. F Will Paepke, Jr. G Jon Suarez, Jr. F Cooper Totten, Soph. G Jet Janvrin, Soph. F Shun-Zi White Woman, Soph. G Isaiah Whiting, Soph. F Cael Meisman

Coach's Comments: "Right now we need to find nine to 10 guys who want to compete and play defense. We basically have no players that have played at the varsity level so things have to go much slower at practice to teach and learn. Our kids have worked extremely hard the first few days and have made good strides."

Rapid City Christian Comets

Head Coach: Kyle Courtney (8th season)

2020-21 Record/Result: 16-6, lost in Class A SoDak 16

Returners: Sr. G Trace Trainor, Sr. G Jackson DiBona, Sr. C Mitch Heidecker, Sr. F Carson Glassbrenner, Sr. F Avery Wipf, Soph. G Wilson Kieffer, Jr. G Sam Fischer

Newcomers: Jr. F Elijah Hoyt, Fr. G Benson Kieffer, Fr. C Julius Frog, Jr. F Ethan Samuelson

Coach's Comments: "We are very excited for the new season and the opportunity to begin our first season as a member of the Black Hills Conference. We will play a challenging schedule this year between our conference schedule and the opportunity to participate in the Lakota Nation Invitational Tournament, which will be a great opportunity for our school to participate in. We return a solid core of players off last year’s team and have good numbers throughout the program, which is nice. We are looking for veteran leadership from our senior class and we anticipate strong competition for spots and for playing time throughout the program which will hopefully help us push each other in practice every day."

RAPID CITY STEVENS RAIDERS

Head Coach: Chris Stoebner (7th season)

2020-21 Record/Result: 9-10, lost in Class AA SoDak 16

Returners: Sr. G Jaden Haefs, Sr. G Charles Christensen, Sr. C Ben Goldy, Sr. G Drew Marchant, Sr. F Matthew Weber, Jr. G Lincoln Archambault, Jr. G Easton Ogle

Newcomers: Sr. G Kolin Ray, Sr. G/F Nate Kindred, Jr. F Nash Sobczak, Sr. F Cade Sobczak, Jr. G Hayden Gebhart

Coach's Comments: "We have some experience returning this year so the hope is there will be a little less teaching early in the year. We can put several boys on the floor who can shoot, and defensively we have some length we can put on the floor as well. We still have a lot of work to do but if we can become consistent on both ends of the floor, I think we can compete with anybody in AA."

SPEARFISH SPARTANS

Head Coach: Erik Skoglund

2020-21 Record/Result: 10-11, lost in Class AA SoDak 16

Returners: Sr. G Peyton Millis, Sr. G Trey Wood, Jr. F Antonio Serrano, Soph. G Seth Hamilton

Newcomers: Sr. G Ty Sieber, Sr F Kaidon Feyereisen, Jr. G Bridger Niehaus, Jr. G Rylan Palmer, Fr. G Ryan Heinert

ST. THOMAS MORE CAVALIERS

Head Coach: Dave Hollenbeck (26th season)

2020-21 Record/Result: 21-4, fifth place at Class A state tournament

Returners: Sr. G Cade Kandolin, Sr. G Ethan Burnett, Sr. F Aaron Nelson, Sr. F Ian Clewly

Newcomers: Jr. G Garrett Kerkenbush, Jr. G Caleb Hollenbeck, Jr. G Will Green, Jr. G Matthew Larson, Jr. F Layton Spratte

Coach's Comments: "We lost four players to graduation from last seasons starting lineup and rotation. We are expecting our current seniors to provide strong leadership and discipline. Ten of our 20 regular season games will be against AA schools and we feel that will help us come March."

WALL EAGLES

Head Coach: Ryan Kjerstad (1st season)

2020-21 Record/Result: 10-12, lost in Region 7B final round

Returners: Soph. G/F Brodi Sundall, Jr. G Cedar Amiotte, Sr. F Reid Hanson, Sr. F Ethan Ferguson, Sr. F Jayden Leach, Sr. F Cayne Krogman, Sr. F/C Nathan Law

Newcomers: Jr. G/F Ryan McDonnell, Jr. F/G Mason Zelfer, Jr. F Jett Mohr

Coach's Comments: "We have some outstanding talent this year, and we look forward to everyone fulfilling their role and helping our team succeed."

Please note: Missing schools are due to coaches not submitting questionnaires sent out last week.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.