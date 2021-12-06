West River Boys Basketball Preview: Missouri River Area

WINNER WARRIORS

Head Coach: Brett Gardner (8th season)

2020-21 Record/Result: 20-5, 8th place at Class A state tournament

Returners: Jr. G Blake Volmer, Sr. G Slade Cournoyer, Soph. G Aiden Barfuss

Newcomers: Jr. C Ethan Bartels, Fr. C Shawn Hammerbeck

Coach's Comments: We will have to find a way to replace major offensive contributions. We feel we have a chance to be a nice defensive team and let our offense come as the year goes on. The Big Dakota Conference will be very competitive as we will have teams that did not participate last year that could be very good, plus the teams that year in and year out have a great program."

LAKOTA TECH TATANKA

Head Coach: Casey Means (1st season)

2020-21 Record/Result: 9-8 (lost via forfeit in Region 7A/8A tournament)

Returners: Sr. G Beau Donovan, Sr. C Triston LeBeau, Jr. G Jordan Whirlwindhorse, Jr. G Quincy Means, Jr. G Jamiah Bianis, Sr. F Bradley Jensen, Jr. C Cheyhem Cortier

Newcomers: 8th G Marvin Richard III, Fr. G Domonic Ghost Bear, Sr. G Jaykub Mousseau

Coach's Comments: "We Are loaded with talent. We have leadership, size, shooters, speed, IQ, the grit, desire and determination to compete for a State Championship. As for the schedule, we just want to level up and get better game by game and look to be peaking at the right time when it's all said and done."

West River Girls Basketball Preview: Missouri River area White River enters the season as Class B defending state champion

TIMBER LAKE PANTHERS

Head Coach: Cody Lawrence (16th season)

2020-21 Record/Result: 13-10, lost in Class B SoDak 16

Returners: Sr. G Chazz Gabe, Sr. G Hank Kraft, Sr. G Kedrick Martin, Sr. F Brandt Ducheneaux, Sr. F Dixon Booth, Sr. G Jayce Lawrence

Newcomers: Sr. F Chase Marshall, Soph. G Tristan Dupris, Soph. G Kyler Bollinger, Soph. F Gracen Hansen

Coach's Comments: "We bring back a lot of experience from last year, with the majority of our scorers returning. Our schedule is going to bring challenges at times against some opponents that will also be looking to make a run in the postseason."

TODDY COUNTY FALCONS

Head Coach: Kellan Herman (3rd season)

2020-21 Record/Result: No season due to COVID-19

Returners: Sr. C Mike Larvie, Sr. G Richard Brill, Jr. G Sayge Yellow Eagle, Jr. F Charles Long, Jr. G Stephan Guerue

Newcomers: Sr. F Terrance Eastman, Soph. G Ray Crow, Soph. C Drake Espinoza

Coach's Comments: "It has been over 20 months since we last played an in-season game. The majority of players on our squad haven’t played since they were freshman and many haven’t played a varsity contest yet. These guys had a year taken away from them so I just want them to have fun and play basketball. Having fun on the court translates into a lot of other things within the game and I believe that will help us be successful."

HARDING COUNTY RANCHERS

Head Coach: Jay Wammen

2020-21 Record/Result: 7-14

Returners: Sr. F Cayden Floyd, Jr. G Kelby Hett, Jr. G Keegan Hett

Newcomers: Jr. G Dawson Kautzman, Jr. F Gage Gilbert, Sr. F Cody Barnett

Coach's Comments: We should be competitive with everyone on our roster and hopefully look to battle for a conference championship. If we buy in and become a great defensive team- we could be very dangerous."

Please note: Missing schools are due to coaches not submitting questionnaires sent out last week.

Contact Matt Case at matt.case@rapidcityjournal.com

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.