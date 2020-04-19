West River cases unchanged, South Dakota adds 93 cases Sunday

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Minnehaha County continues to be a hotspot for new coronavirus cases in South Dakota. On Sunday, 86 of the 93 new cases in the state were reported there.

Minnehaha County has seen a total of 1,363 of the state's 1,635 total cases. Only 455 of those have recovered, meaning there are still 908 active cases in the county.

The other new cases came from Lincoln (up 4 to 90 total with 47 of those having recovered), Brown (up 2 to a total of 20 with 11 recovered and 9 active) and Turner and Union each had one new case while the case reported as being from Day County Saturday was moved to another county Sunday.

The state has 1,635 cases total during the reporting period and 646 of them have recovered. Only seven South Dakota residents have died and there have been 74 people hospitalized, that number is up six Sunday and 11 for the weekend.

Pennington County still only has 10 positive tests with 13 new negative tests reported Sunday. There have been 328 tests completed in Pennington County. Six of those testing positve in Pennington County have recovered.

Lawrence County has completed 66 tests with nine positives - all of them have recovered. Fall River has one positive test out of ten tests reported. The patient recovered.

Custer County has completed 13 tests with no positives. Meade County has tested 51 people with one positive result. That patient has also recovered.