West River cowboys surge to top of saddle bronc leaderboard

South Dakota’s official state sport, saddle bronc riding, was the featured event at the Black Hills Roundup rodeo on Saturday night in Belle Fourche.

And fittingly, a couple of South Dakota born and bred bronc riders, Cole Elshere (Faith) and Jacob Kammerer (Philip) were the lift and charge standouts, spurring their way to 87.5-point rides and a share of the top spot on the leaderboard.

Elshere, a four-time NFR qualifier, is looking to bounce back from a sub-par, injury plagued 2021 season, and the 32-year-old bronc rider has displayed NFR quality form thus far in the season, posting wins at the Crystal Springs Rodeo in late June in addition to three other wins in earlier performances.

“I’ve been getting healthier and healthier all the time and that’s been helping me ride better. And I’ve been getting great draws so it’s been really fun,” said Elshere, who came into Belle Fourche fresh off an 87-5-point ride as the Western Stampede Rodeo in West Jordan, Utah on Friday night. “We are going to a rodeo or two every day in July and in August as well. We took it easy during calving season and branding season, so now we are getting after them and trying to get on as many as we can.”

Though unfamiliar with his dancing partner, Powder River’s Miss Chestnuts Legacy, Elshere had some inside knowledge nonetheless.

“I don’t know too much about this horse, but I’ve been on her mother and got along really well with her,” Elshere said before his ride. “And I’ve seen that some guys have rode her really well, so I’m looking forward to it. It’s a great draw for the rodeo and hopefully we can come out on top.”

For 25-year-old Jacob Kammerer, unranked among the top 50 coming into Belle Fourche, the 87.5-ride aboard Powder River’s Baby Sitter might be a much-needed jump start to his 2022 rodeo season. A big jump out of the chute kicked off the eight-second effort and lots of air time en route contributed to the big point bronc ride.

“I had talked to a few guys about the horse and I knew she was a good one, and I was happy to have her,” Kammerer said. “She reared out there and I just love that kind, a strong horse, and I did my job and she did hers. I kind of knew the big jump was coming, but you never really know how big it’s going to be until they do it.”

Kammerer started the season with a good effort in San Antonio in the winter, and then fell victim to injury.

“I blew my knee out and I haven’t got that fixed yet, so I’ve been kind of fighting that, and haven’t been drawing too great, so this sure helps a bunch,” said Kammerer, who is up in Mandan and Killdeer, North Dakota on Sunday, and then closes out the weekend in Cody, Wyoming on the Fourth of July.

In addition to Elshere, another South Dakota rough stock cowboy came to the 103rd edition of the Black Hills Roundup Rodeo off a big performance out west. Mclaughlin native Chance Schott returned after winning the average in bull riding at the prestigious Greeley Colorado Stampede on Thursday.

A 20-year-old up-and-coming bull rider, Schott is making a full-time commitment to professional rodeo in 2022 as well. And the earlier returns have been positive as Schott currently stands 12th in PRCA world standings, a spot made possible by a winning effort at the prestigious Greeley Stampede Rodeo on Thursday.

“Greeley was amazing and definitely my biggest win thus far. The cards just all came together for me and I felt calm, cool and collected,” Schott said. “This year I’m going full-time again. Last year I had to take a couple of breaks due to injury, but this year I’m going again, all gas, no breaks, and hoping to stay in the top fifteen and make the NFR.”

Unfortunately, Saturday night's effort won’t contribute to the NFR dream as Schott failed to cover his critter. Nor did his competitors as for the second night the bull pitched a shutout.

The Saturday night’s Roundup festivities also feathered a seldom seen event, lady’s ranch bronc riding. Kathryn Sauerwein, a Wyoming cowgirl, won the event with a 75.5-point ride.

In the big man’s event, Cole Trainor out of Lance Creek, Wyoming had the best bull dogging run of the night, jerking his steer to the ground in 5.6 seconds to move into second place overall behind the Friday night 3.9-second run by Buffalo, South Dakota’s Kody Woodward.

An Edgemont tie-down roper, Treg Schaack, moved to the top spot on the leaderboard through two performances with a 10.7-second loop and wrap.

A couple of team ropers with National Finals Rodeo credentials moved into second after the first of two rounds in the event in Kolton Schmidt (Barrhead, AB) and James Davison (Stephenville, Texas)

The Saturday morning barrel racing slack featured a bevy of the sport’s top professionals, including the reigning Women’s Professional Rodeo Association world champion Jordan Briggs (Tolar, Texas).

Briggs has picked up where she left off after an average win at the National Finals Rodeo in December propelled the Tolar, Texas cowgirl to a world title. That award-winning form was in evidence on in the slack as Briggs and her award-winning horse Rollo, an 8-year-old sorrel gelding, spun through the barrels in 16.97 seconds to vault to the top of the Roundup leaderboard.

Another Texas cowgirl, Sissy Winn, had the second quickest run of the rodeo to date with a 17.16-second run on Saturday night.

In breakaway roping, the Engesser sisters from Spearfish were in action, though were unable to crack the leaderboard. Rickie Engesser, recent winner of the Greeley Stampede, had a no-time as her loop caught a leg of her steer, while Taylor’s 3.8-second run likely won’t earn a trip to the pay window. Mississippi’s Hollie Ladner had the fastest run of the night with a 2.7-second run, good enough to earn a share of second through two rounds.

The Black Hills Roundup Rodeo continues on Sunday with the third PRCA rodeo performance scheduled for 7 p.m in Belle Fourche.

