West River Girls Basketball Preview: Black Hills area

BELLE FOURCHE BRONCS

Head Coach: Bill Burr (10th season)

2020-21 Record/Result: 18-7, 8th place at Class A state tournament

Returners: Sr. F/C Kaylin Garza, Jr. G/F Dylan Stedillie, Jr. F/C Grace Clooten, Jr. G Chloe Crago, Jr. G/F Tia Williamson, Soph. G/F Mataya Ward, Soph. G/F Sloan Young, Soph. G/F Reese Larson

Newcomers: Jr. Lily McCarty, Jr. G/F Lexi Sheeler

Coach's Comments: "We have some height and speed that will help us on both ends of the court. This is probably one of our most vigorous starts to a season and we will be tested early."

CUSTER WILDCATS

Head Coach: Tobey Cass (1st season)

2020-21 Record/Result: 9-12, lost in Class A SoDak 16

Returners: Sr. F Kellyn Kortmeyer, Sr. G Josey Wahlstrom, Jr. Allyson Cass, Jr. F/G Alice Sedlacek, Jr. G Ramsey Karim, Jr. G Alley Kelley

Newcomers: Soph. F/G Bailey Cass, Fr. G Jo Jo Larsen

Coach's Comments: "The team has been working hard and is getting ready for a great upcoming season. We expect great things this year and return an awesome group of young ladies."

DOUGLAS PATRIOTS

Head Coach: Michael Clark (1st season)

2020-21 Record/Result: 1-19, missed playoffs

Returners: Sr. G/F Lamara Castaneda, Jr. G Keana Walton, Sr. F Talyiah Green, Sr. F Savannah Gray, Sr. G Angell Arredondo, Sr. G/F Madison Archer

Newcomers: Soph. F Bailey Clark, Soph. G Rayna Johnson, Soph. G Morgan Mathis

Coach's Comments: "We return all of our starters from last season and look to compete this season. Every year we continue to add more AA schools to our schedule, which in the big picture will make us better. We're Looking to emphasize on defense this year and compete overall."

NEWELL IRRIGATORS

Head Coach: Scott Wince

2020-21 Record/Result: 17-5, lost in Region 8B final round

Returners: Soph. F Jaelyn Wendt, Jr. G Taylor Gaer, Sr. G Sydnee Kjellsen, Soph. F Kim Johnson

Newcomers: Jr. G Stacy Mahaffy, Soph. G Rachel Erk, Soph. G Mary Mahaffy, Fr. F Haily McCann

Coach's Comments: "The first part of the year we will be searching for our identity. We will continue to push the tempo on both offensive and defense."

NEW UNDERWOOD TIGERS

Head Coach: Dallas Richter (7th season, second stint)

2020-21 Record/Result: 18-5, lost in Class B SoDak 16

Returners: Sr. G Mikala Olic, Sr. G Portia Wiebers, Jr. F/C Gabby Miller, Jr. G Shelby Derner, Jr. C Katie Arnold, Soph. G Taylor Krebsbach

Newcomers: Sr. G Paige Heid, Jr. G Mica Rypkeme

Coach's Comments: “We’ve had a lot of firepower over the last couple years, and everyone says you want to be better at the end of the season than you are at the beginning of the season,” he said. “I think that’s more true this year for us than anything.”

RAPID CITY CENTRAL COBBLERS

Head Coach: Allan Bertram (2nd season)

2020-21 Record/Result: 11-11, 8th place at Class AA state tournament

Returners: Sr. F Josie Hill, Sr. G Sadie Glade, Sr. C Denna Smith, Sr. G Amarae Rinto, Soph. G Aliyah Jones, Sr. G Nevaya Cuny

Newcomers: Jr. F Wicahpi Cuny, Jr. G Teila Jiron, Jr. F Marissa Cadotte, Jr. F Adriana Young, Soph. G Marielle Colhoff, Jr. F Ally Davis

Coach's Comments: "We have some very nice experience returning with a solid combination of post and guard play. We will need to develop depth as the season progresses to be able to get back to a state tournament. Our schedule is very tough with us playing every team in the AA field. It gives us a great opportunity to play every East River Team, which in turn will only help us grow and prepare for the postseason."

RAPID CITY STEVENS RAIDERS

Head Coach: Adam Dannenbring (1st season)

2020-21 Record/Result: 17-6, runner-up at Class AA state tournament

Returners: Sr. G Jayda McNabb, Sr. F Bailee Sobczak, Sr. F Jaden Matkins, Sr. G Jill Delzer, Fr. G Taaliyah Porter

Newcomers: Jr. G Macey Wathen, Sr. G Ella Kieffer, Sr. F Megan Baloun, Jr. G Gabbie Love

Coach's Comments: "(We) will look to keep improving each game and hope to be playing their best basketball at the end of the season. The experienced group will have a very challenging schedule, making four trips across the state to compete with the other AA squads."

STURGIS SCOOPERS

Head Coach: Jordan Proefrock (8th season)

2020-21 Record/Result: lost in Class AA SoDak 16

Returners: Sr. G/F Kaylee Whatley, Sr. G Tatum Ligtenberg, Jr. G Sawyer Dennis, Sr. F Lexi Long, Sr. F Reese Ludwick

Newcomers: Sr. G Kenna Goebel, Sr. F Joellen Cano, Jr. G Cali Ewing, Soph. G Addisyn Jolley

Coach's Comments: "Our conference schedule will be competitive again as it normally is every season on the girls side. Our challenge right off the bat will be the depth of our bench. We have a good group of girls who will be competing for varsity playing time, but the issue will be not a lot of experience right away off the bench."

ST. THOMAS MORE CAVALIERS

Head Coach: Brandon Kandolin (20th season)

2020-21 Record/Result: 22-3, 4th place at Class AA state tournament

Returners: Sr. F Mairin Duffy, Jr. F Reese Ross, Jr. G Gabby Robbins

Newcomers: Sr. F Emma Blomme, Jr. F Jada Mollman, Jr. G Makenna Jacobson

Coach's Comments: "We have some big shoes to fill since Haleigh Timmer and Jenna Jacobson left to continue their career at the next level. We will continue to work hard on defense and hope that the scoring is balanced among the young players stepping in. We will have a very young bench but that only accelerates their growth for the upcoming years."

WALL EAGLES

Head Coach: John Hess (15th season)

2020-21 Result/Record: 15-7, lost in Region 7B final round

Returners: Sr. G Ava Dinger, Sr. F/G Keaunna Poor Bear, Sr. G Sierra Hilgenkamp, Jr. F April Schulz, Jr. F Skylie Wagner, Soph. G Nora Dinger, Soph. G/F Paige Kjerstad

Newcomers: Soph. G Alexis Stephen, Soph. F Jada Kusser

Coach's Comments: "We will look to play an up-tempo style this season and do a lot of full court stuff. we hope to take advantage of our speed. We have a tougher schedule this season so we hope this will help us at the end of the season come tourney time."

