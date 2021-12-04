West River Girls Basketball Preview: Missouri River area

WHITE RIVER LADY TIGERS
Head Coach: Jared Bouman (2nd season)
2020-21 Record/Result: 25-1, Class B state champions
Returners: Sr. G Maleighya Estes, Sr. G Kelsey Morrison, Sr. G Karlie Cameron, Jr. F Lilly Krogman, Jr. F Tana Bear Heels
Newcomers: Soph. F Chaela O'Leary, Jr. F Laquita Baldock-Bottger, Soph. G Riley Lunderman, Soph. G Rhea Tucker, Fr. G Maleena Brave
Coach's Comments: "Our schedule will be challenging as we will compete in the Lakota Nations Invitational and several classics. The Great Western Plains Conference will be competitively balanced this year and it should make for some great games within the conference schedule."
WINNER WARRIORS
Head Coach: Larry Aaker (9th season)
2020-21 Record/Result: 22-3, 3rd place in Class A
Returners: Sr. G Bella Swedlund, Sr. G Ellie Brozik, Sr. F Kelsey Sachtjen
Newcomers: Sr. F Jenna Hammerbeck, Sr. G Emma Jorgensen, Fr. F Ava Craven, Jr. G Josey Kludt
Coach's Comments: "We feel like our schedule will prepare us for the postseason. As always, we hope to be playing our best basketball during the postseason."
TIMBER LAKE PANTHERS
Head Coach: Erin Gimbel (3rd season)
2020-21 Record/Result: 13-9, lost in Class B SoDak 16
Returners: Jr. G Carlie Lawrence, Sr. F Maci Maher, Fr. F Jasmine Nash
Newcomers: Sr. C Tessa Goldade
Coach's Comments: "The girls worked really hard in the offseason to get better. They are very motivated by our loss in the SoDak 16 game last year to Corsica-Stickney. We lost one of our best players, Shay Kraft, to injury so we will have to have some of our younger girls step up to fill her spot."
JONES COUNTY COYOTES
Head Coach: Scott Matthew (1st season)
2020-21 Record/Result: 14-6, lost in first round of Region 7B playoffs
Returners: Jr. G Jadyn Jensen, Jr. F Mallory Valburg
Newcomers: Soph. G Sophie Dowling
Coach's Comments: "Our schedule looks to be pretty competitive, with games scheduled at the Sacred Hoops Classic, Huron Classic and DWU classic. We will also play the defending state champions, the White River Lady Tigers, along with other some other very respectable teams – Wall, Sully Buttes, and Burke, just to name a few. We hope this demanding schedule will prepare us for a successful end-of-the-season run."
Please note: Missing schools are due to coaches not submitting questionnaires sent out last week.
Contact Matt Case at matt.case@rapidcityjournal.com