HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

West River SoDak 16 volleyball pairings

Rapid City Christian's Alexis Truitt and Alexa Ham (23) jump up to block a kill attempt during the Region 8A final round Nov. 4 at Hart Ranch.

 Grace Pritchett / Journal Staff

All Times Mountain

Tuesday, Nov. 9

Class A

No. 16 Pine Ridge (16-12) vs. No. 1 SF Christian (31-4), 4 p.m. at the Corn Palace (Mitchell)

No. 14 Lakota Tech (19-7) vs. No. 3 Dakota Valley (25-8), 4 p.m. at Beresford HS

No. 5 RC Christian (25-9) vs. No. 12 Parkston (20-14), 5 p.m. at Kadoka Area HS

No. 6 Hill City (25-7) vs. No. 11 Winner (18-13), 6:30 p.m. at Kadoka Area HS

Class B

No. 15 Edgemont (20-10) vs. No. 2 Warner (29-5), 4 p.m. at Huron Arena

No. 9 Philip (31-6) vs. No. 8 Aberdeen Christian (22-3), 5 p.m. at Gettysburg North Gym

No. 16 Faith (20-17) vs. No. 1 Platte-Geddes (31-4), 5:30 p.m. at Huron Arena

Thursday, Nov. 11

Class AA

Note: Class AA SoDak 16 matches are played at the higher seed as opposed to neutral locations

No. 16 Sturgis (10-20) at No. 1 SF Washington (27-1), 5 p.m.

No. 13 RC Stevens (16-17) at No. 4 Brandon Valley (21-9);5 p.m.

SoDak 16 winners advance to the state tournament, taking place Nov. 18-20 at Summit Arena in Rapid City.  

