Western Colorado holds off Mines women

A late 3-pointer from the Mountaineers quelled a late rally as the South Dakota Mines women's basketball team fell to Western Colorado University 77-69 Tuesday night during the quarterfinals of the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Tournament in Gunnison, Colorado.

Trailing by 10 points to start the fourth quarter, 59-49, the Hardrockers erased that deficit with a 10-0 run and tied the game with with 6:38 remaining in the contest.

It proved to be a back-and-forth battle from there. The Mountaineers were able regain the lead and pulled out to a seven-point advantage as they attempted to salt the game away with 1:39 left in regulation.

A 3-pointer from Naomi Hidlago at the 45-second mark brought the Hardrockers withing four points, 70-66, but a WCU 3-pointer at the other end from Samantha Coleman with 24 seconds to go proved to be the nail in the coffin for SDM.

The Mountaineers converted free throws down the stretch to ice the game and advance to the semifinals, while the Hardrockers made an exit from post-season play.