Western Dakota Tech's next truck-driving class starts Oct. 25
Western Dakota Tech's next truck-driving class starts Oct. 25

  • Updated
011621-winona-03.JPG

Winona Raney, graduate of the professional truck driving program at Western Dakota Tech, walks by semis at Lind-Exco Inc. on Jan. 16.

 Grace Pritchett Journal staff

Four students recently graduated from Western Dakota Technical College's professional truck driving program. These graduates will help fill the high and projected increasing need for truck drivers.

The graduates are Brandon Buckner of Spearfish, Kevin Dorsey of Black Hawk and Nathanial Knight of Rapid City. The fourth graduate declined to be listed publicly. These graduates completed the Class A program, which is a six-week course.

In a South Dakota Department of Labor report release in May, "Top 30 Hot Careers," the top career listed was "heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers. The list is based on factors including above-average projected openings and an average/mean wage greater than the median wage across all occupations in 2019. The average annual wage in 2020 was $46,232.

The next professional truck driving program classes begin Oct. 25. Course information is available at wdt.edu/TruckDriving. Enrollment is limited and classes fill quickly. Anyone interested should contact WDT's Corporate Education Center, 605-718-2410, or email corped@wdt.edu.

