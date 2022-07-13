 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
INDEPENDENCE BASEBALL LEAGUE

Western Nebraska Pioneers walk off Sasquatch

  • Updated
  • 0
Spearfish Sasquatch logo

The Western Nebraska Pioneers overcame a 5-1 deficit to defeat the Spearfish Sasquatch 6-5 in walk-off fashion Wednesday night at Oregon Trail Park Stadium in Gering, Nebraska.

Alex Zerfass proved the hero for the Pioneers with a one-out double that scored Jace Jeremiah to give his team a 6-5 win in the bottom of the ninth inning.

Ignacio Radney Reynoso earned the win and the save, he pitched three shutout innings and allowed two hits with no walks and four strikeouts.

J.D. Kirchner suffered the loss in 2/3 of an inning. He gave up two runs (both earned) on one hit with three walks and no strikeouts.

Nicky Winterstein led the way at the plate for Spearfish. The outfielder went 3 for 3 with three runs. Bryson Hoier went 1 for 4 with one run and three RBIs.

Zerfass stood out for Western Nebraska and went 3 for 3 with one run, two RBIs and and a walk.

The Sasquatch return to action at 6:35 p.m. against the Pioneers Thursday at Oregon Trail Park Stadium.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for July 8

Your Two Cents for July 8

Crude oil is down more than $20 over the last three weeks. I hope the price of gasoline goes down as fast as it went up. Fat chance.

Your Two Cents for July 9

Your Two Cents for July 9

Perhaps we all need to take one step toward the center where our problems can be addressed by good faith negotiation. Extremism on both sides …

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

US judge rules Subway can be sued over tuna products

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News