Western Nebraska Pioneers walk off Sasquatch

The Western Nebraska Pioneers overcame a 5-1 deficit to defeat the Spearfish Sasquatch 6-5 in walk-off fashion Wednesday night at Oregon Trail Park Stadium in Gering, Nebraska.

Alex Zerfass proved the hero for the Pioneers with a one-out double that scored Jace Jeremiah to give his team a 6-5 win in the bottom of the ninth inning.

Ignacio Radney Reynoso earned the win and the save, he pitched three shutout innings and allowed two hits with no walks and four strikeouts.

J.D. Kirchner suffered the loss in 2/3 of an inning. He gave up two runs (both earned) on one hit with three walks and no strikeouts.

Nicky Winterstein led the way at the plate for Spearfish. The outfielder went 3 for 3 with three runs. Bryson Hoier went 1 for 4 with one run and three RBIs.

Zerfass stood out for Western Nebraska and went 3 for 3 with one run, two RBIs and and a walk.

The Sasquatch return to action at 6:35 p.m. against the Pioneers Thursday at Oregon Trail Park Stadium.