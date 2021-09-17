Western spoils Mines home debut with 5-set win

The South Dakota Mines volleyball team opened its home season on a tough note, falling to Western Colorado University in five sets at the King Center Friday night.
In a back-and-forth match, Western Colorado came away with the road win, 22-25, 25-21, 24-26, 25-23 and 15-6. The Hardrockers fell to 0-2 in Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference play and 6-4 on the season and Western moved to 1-0 and 6-3.
The entire match was a battle, and the first set was no different. Western Colorado started with a 10-4 lead, before South Dakota Mines would begin to battle back, cutting the deficit down to 10-8. A bit later the Hardrockers would tie it up at 11, after kills by Victoria Zagorski and Emma Grimm, along with an Addie Stanley ace.
Mines would continue their momentum, surging to a 19-15 lead. Western Colorado would fight back, getting to set point down 24-22, before the Hardrockers would get the last point to take a 1-0 lead.
Western Colorado came out in the second set with confidence and was able to ride that to a 15-8, and a 21-14 lead. South Dakota Mines would bounce back, scoring five straight to cut the Mountaineer lead to 21-19, before Western Colorado would finish strong, winning the second set by four.
In the third set, the Hardrockers got an edge early, taking an 8-5 lead. Another run a bit later would stretch the lead to 16-10. Western Colorado would fight back, tying up the game at 21. The set would be pushed to extra points, however, the Hardrockers would pull it out, forcing a couple of errors, and getting a kill from Dejah Behrend.
The fourth set was another battle, with Western Colorado getting the early advantage, leading 8-4. The Hardrockers cut the Mountaineer advantage to 11-9, after a pair of Grimm kills, however, Western Colorado was able to keep the advantage throughout the set, first expanding the lead to 21-16, then winning the set 25-23.
The fifth set was not as closely contested, as Western Colorado had momentum and used it to their advantage winning the set and match.
“Our ability to be repeatable has to improve,” Mines head coach Lauren Torvi Prochazka said. "We need to be better prepared for moments of toughness, and that starts in practice.”
Behrend and Grimm led the Hardrockers with 14 kills each, with Behrend hitting .333. Jacey Koethe added 11 kills.
Shyan Bastain had 26 assists and 10 gigs Kelly Metzger added 25 assists. Grimm finished with 20 digs, with Sydney Crites adding 16 kills.
Jordyn Todd led all hitters for Western with 19 kills and Kat Finnerty finished with 16 kills and Savanna Meyer added 11 kills.
Mines returns to action next weekend at Colorado School of Mines and Chadron State College.
BHSU men take first at Gage McSpadden meet
The Black Hills State cross men's team country finished first in the Gage McSpadden Memorial Friday in Spearfish, while Xiomara Robinson finished first for the Yellow Jacket women.
Robinson finished first in the women's 5K with a time of 18 minutes, 28.8 seconds, while Erica Dykstra placed fourth with a time of 20:57.8.
Aryn Meiners finished eighth with a time of 22:10.5 with Katie Knutson finishing close behind in ninth with a time of 22:14.2 in the women's 5K.
In the men's 6k, Tim Brown and Matt Parker were the first two across the line for the Jackets with Brown finishing in 20:12.6 and Parker finishing in 20:13.1 in third and fourth respectively.
The Yellow Jackets will next compete at the Roy Griak Invitational at the University of Minnesota next Friday.