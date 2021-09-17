Western spoils Mines home debut with 5-set win

The South Dakota Mines volleyball team opened its home season on a tough note, falling to Western Colorado University in five sets at the King Center Friday night.

In a back-and-forth match, Western Colorado came away with the road win, 22-25, 25-21, 24-26, 25-23 and 15-6. The Hardrockers fell to 0-2 in Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference play and 6-4 on the season and Western moved to 1-0 and 6-3.

The entire match was a battle, and the first set was no different. Western Colorado started with a 10-4 lead, before South Dakota Mines would begin to battle back, cutting the deficit down to 10-8. A bit later the Hardrockers would tie it up at 11, after kills by Victoria Zagorski and Emma Grimm, along with an Addie Stanley ace.

Mines would continue their momentum, surging to a 19-15 lead. Western Colorado would fight back, getting to set point down 24-22, before the Hardrockers would get the last point to take a 1-0 lead.

Western Colorado came out in the second set with confidence and was able to ride that to a 15-8, and a 21-14 lead. South Dakota Mines would bounce back, scoring five straight to cut the Mountaineer lead to 21-19, before Western Colorado would finish strong, winning the second set by four.