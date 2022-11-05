What to expect on election night in South Dakota

South Dakota Republicans will be looking for decisive victories in the heavily red state on Election Day. They have nearly doubled Democrats on voter rolls; the party holds 90% of the Legislature, and it’s been over a decade since a Democrat has won a statewide race.

In the Mount Rushmore state’s top race this November, Gov. Kristi Noem has used the election cycle to position herself on the national stage. But Democratic state lawmaker Jamie Smith is trying to prove that he can break his party’s decline by winning the governor’s office, and gained some traction by criticizing her national political ambitions. Noem won the 2018 election by three percentage points — a close margin in the heavily red state. And Smith is hoping election night is close again on Tuesday.

The pair of Republicans looking to return to Congress, Sen. John Thune and Rep. Dusty Johnson, are expected to win by comfortable margins.

Thune, seeking his fourth term, had a large fundraising advantage over Democratic challenger Brian Bengs, an Air Force veteran and university professor. Thune is the second-ranking Senate Republican and is seen as a potential pick to succeed Sen. Mitch McConnell once he steps down from leadership.

Johnson’s path to a third term representing South Dakota’s lone House seat seemed assured with Democrats not fielding a candidate. Only Libertarian Collin Duprel challenged Johnson.

Voters will also decide whether to legalize recreational marijuana for adults, as well as whether to expand eligibility for Medicaid. In other GOP-held states, both of those causes have found success through ballot initiatives.

One of the most interesting takeaways from election night could be a comparison of results between Noem, who has allied herself closely with former President Donald Trump, and Thune, who drew Trump’s ire for dismissing his election fraud claims.

Here’s a look at what to expect on election night:

Election night

Polls close at 7 p.m. local time. There are 17 counties in the western half of the state that are in the Mountain Time Zone, while the remainder of the state is in the Central Time Zone. The AP will not call any races before the later polls close.

How South Dakota votes

Slightly more than half of South Dakota voters (51.5%) cast ballots by mail in the 2020 general election, double the amount in 2018.

Things happen quickly after the polls close. Returns from the total vote start showing soon after 7 p.m. Mountain, with 20% of the total usually public in less than an hour. Two years ago, all returns were reported by 12 a.m. Mountain – though it turned out that nearly 10% of the vote wasn’t actually counted until after Election Day. Most of that came from Minnehaha County, home to Sioux Falls and the biggest bloc of voters. A 2021 law now requires county auditors to sort and process absentee ballots prior to the close of polls on Election Day.

In a rural state that saw only nine counties cast more than 10,000 votes in the 2020 general election, the key strongholds other than Sioux Falls include Pennington County (home to Rapid City in the West River half of the state) along with Lincoln, Brown and Brookings counties. All five counties voted for Donald Trump over Joe Biden two years ago in a state where registered Democrats are nearly outnumbered by conservative-leaning unaffiliated voters and both substantially trail Republicans.

What do turnout and advance vote look like in South Dakota?

In the last midterm election (2018), turnout was 65% as some 341,000 voters cast ballots and the two ballot questions this year could attract interest. As of Oct. 28, 2022, there were nearly 600,000 active registered voters and nearly half of them (296,000) were Republicans. There were slightly more than 151,000 Democrats and some 145,000 unaffiliated voters. About 45,000 mail ballots had been sent and nearly 35,000 of them had been returned, dramatically lower than 2018 when 89,000 mail ballots were counted.

What happens after Tuesday

There is a mandatory recount law but it applies only in the very rare case of a tie vote. Recounts are possible in statewide races but only if the margin is less than 0.25% (one-fourth of 1%) of the total votes cast. State legislative races and other measures have different parameters.