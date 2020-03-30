What unemployed workers need to know

PIERRE, S.D. – The Department of Labor and Regulation (DLR) continues to handle an unprecedented volume of unemployment insurance claims due to COVID-19 related layoffs.

Due to heavy call volume, individuals should file online at RAclaims.sd.gov if possible.

A new “last name” filing system is being implemented effective Monday, March 30 for claims taken by phone. Based on the first letter of your last name, claimants should file:

• A-F on Monday

• G-N on Tuesday

• O-Z on Wednesday

• If you missed your day, you can file on Thursday or Friday.

Claimants will need their Social Security number, driver’s license or State ID, and 18 months of work history. The quickest way to receive benefit payments is by direct deposit.

“After you file an initial claim, you will receive a packet in the mail, so be on the lookout for this,” said Secretary Hultman. “It will contain your monetary benefit determination, claimant checklist and handbook.”

To be paid, claimants need to file a weekly request for payment, even though the work search requirement is currently waived. Unemployment claimants filing a weekly request for benefits should call 605-626-3212 after 6 p.m. CDT, or file online at RAclaims.sd.gov.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 1 Angry 1