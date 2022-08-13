White River aims to be more competitive in Spencer Blom's 2nd season

The 2021 campaign was a tough one to say the least for the White River football team and first year head coach Spencer Blom.

With a small team and a lack of experience, the Tigers finished the season 1-7 overall and missed the playoffs.

White River opens the 2022 season with 14 total players, eight of which will be returning from last season. With six new players, including freshmen, Blom knows it will be another tough season, but still believes they can compete.

“It is kind of hard to tell going into the practice when we don’t have a lot of guys who are committed to football,” Blom said. “So we didn’t know who we’d have. It was hard to tell what my expectations were going to be. We have a lot of tough games on our schedule. With the 14 kids we have right now, I can only really feel comfortable playing nine of them. We are not deep. But we have some games we can compete in, even with our low numbers.”

One of the bright spots on the roster will be Gavin Folkers, who will be returning at quarterback and defensive end for the Tigers this season.

Folkers has overcome lack of play time as a freshman, as well as a catastrophic injury and Blom appreciates the leadership role he has displayed as well.

“We have a senior, Gavin Folkers, who was a captain for us last year and the only reason he didn’t have a lot of experience was because he didn’t get much playing time as a freshman and then tore his ACL as a sophomore,” he said. “He is a great leader and a great captain for us. He really encourages these guys during practice and gets them to work hard.”

While the team had a less-than-ideal season, Blom also takes some of the blame and knows he needs to improve for the team to be successful.

“We need to continue to learn as coaches and we need to get better,” Blom said. “We won’t be a good team unless the coaching staff knows what we are doing. We continue to grow every day and we definitely aren’t perfect. We are just looking to compete and get better.”

Ultimately, with improvement from the coaches and the players, Blom just wants the team to compete to the best of their abilities and improve with that added season of experience.

“We just want to compete in each game to the best of our ability,” he added. “A lot of our issues were due to inexperience on my end as well. Our expectations are to compete at a higher level and be tougher mentally.

White River will open the season when it hits the road Thursday to square off with Kadoka Area.