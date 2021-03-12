White River earns spot in Class B title game

“We drew up a set to get Maleighya the ball and if they doubled she would have some opportunities to kick it out,” White River head coach Jared Bouman said. “She ended up getting a good look and hit the shot.

“It was great for the girls,” Bouman added. “I really thought they played well. It was a hard fought, physical game and it was what high school basketball is about.”

Estes finished the game with 14 points and 12 rebounds, while Remedy Morrison chipped in with 12 points.

Caelyn Valandra-Prue of White River led all scorers with 20 points.

Raven Barse paced Corsica-Stickney with 15 points and 12 boards.

With the win, the Tigers will play Castlewood in their first state title game in almost 30 years.

Bouman credits the work the team has put in over the years as one of the defining factors for this opportunity.

“I think it is really comes from the girls and the work they put in,” he said. “Not just this year, but the work they have put in throughout their years here. It takes a whole community to support a team that can compete for a state title, and I think the girls took advantage of that. Now they just have to get rest and be ready for tomorrow.”