White River earns spot in Class B title game

The White River girls' basketball team went into Friday night’s matchup with Corsica-Stickney looking to reserve its spot in the Class B state title game.
After some drama and some late game heroics, the Tigers earned that opportunity with a 52-50 victory over the Jaguars
White River led for most of the game but ultimately needed a game-winning jump shot from Maleighya Estes with a second remaining to pick up one of the biggest wins in the school’s history.
The Tigers took over early and carried an 11-5 lead into the second quarter. The Jaguars wouldn’t fold, however, as they cut the deficit to five by outscoring the White River 13-12 before the half.
In the third, the Tigers regained some control and led 39-33 heading into the final quarter.
With five minutes remaining in the fourth, Corsica-Stickney began to fight its way back and eventually cut White River’s lead to just one point at 45-44.
After some back-and-forth, including a three from Nicole Yackley in the corner to make it 50-48 for the Tigers, the game was tied at 50 apiece with 9.8 seconds remaining in regulation.
From there, Estes took a pass from the top of the key and made the 15-foot jumper to seal the deal as the rest of her teammates stormed the court.
“We drew up a set to get Maleighya the ball and if they doubled she would have some opportunities to kick it out,” White River head coach Jared Bouman said. “She ended up getting a good look and hit the shot.
“It was great for the girls,” Bouman added. “I really thought they played well. It was a hard fought, physical game and it was what high school basketball is about.”
Estes finished the game with 14 points and 12 rebounds, while Remedy Morrison chipped in with 12 points.
Caelyn Valandra-Prue of White River led all scorers with 20 points.
Raven Barse paced Corsica-Stickney with 15 points and 12 boards.
With the win, the Tigers will play Castlewood in their first state title game in almost 30 years.
Bouman credits the work the team has put in over the years as one of the defining factors for this opportunity.
“I think it is really comes from the girls and the work they put in,” he said. “Not just this year, but the work they have put in throughout their years here. It takes a whole community to support a team that can compete for a state title, and I think the girls took advantage of that. Now they just have to get rest and be ready for tomorrow.”
White River will play the Warriors for the Class B title tonight at 6, while the Jaguars take on Ethan for third place at 4.
CASTLEWOOD 55, ETHAN 41: Paced by a balanced scoring attack, the Warriors punched their ticket to the Class B state title game with a win over Ethan on Friday.
Darah DeKam led Castlewood with 14 points, Mackenzie Everson added 12 points and the duo of Maddie Horn and Alayna Benike tallied 11 apiece.
Ava Lingemann paced the Rustlers with 14 points and six boards.
WAVERLY-SOUTH SHORE 51, HANSON 45: Emily Kranz scored 26 points and grabbed 13 rebounds as she led the Coyotes to the Class B consolation title game.
Waverly-South Shore outscored Hanson 29-18 in the second half.
Breanna Breske chipped in with eight points for Waverly-South Shore.
Annalyse Weber paced the Beaverettes with 19 points.
The Coyotes will play Herreid/Selby Area for the consolation title today at 1 p.m., while
Hanson plays Viborg-Hurley for seventh at 11 a.m.
HERREID/SELBY AREA 60, VIBORG/HURLEY 46: The Wolverines jumped out to a 32-17 lead at the half as they scored the win over Viborg/Hurley on Friday.
Rachel Fielder led the way for Herreid/Selby Area with 25 points, while Kendell Sawinsky added 10.
Denae Mach led the Cougars with 20 points and Nevaeh Ronke chipped in with 12 points and eight boards.
Class AA
SIOUX FALLS WASHINGTON 55, SIOUX FALLS O’GORMAN 49: Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda scored 24 points to lead the Warriors to a win over Sioux Falls O’Gorman and a spot in the Class AA state title game.
Sydni Scheten added 13 points and 11 boards for Washington.
Mahli Abdouch paced the Knights with 15 points and Isabelle Moore finished with 14.
The Warriors will play Rapid City Stevens at 7:15 p.m., while O’Gorman takes on Brandon Valley for third place at 4:30 p.m.
HARRISBURG 46, ABERDEEN CENTRAL 41: Harrisburg used a 22-6 lead at the half to pick up a win over Aberdeen Central in a Class AA consolation semifinal on Friday.
Brecil Honner paced the Tigers with 14 points, Carolyn Haar added 13 points and Emilee Boyer grabbed nine rebounds.
Abby Kopecky led the Golden Eagles with 11 points and Melanie Jacobs tallied 10.
Harrisburg will play Mitchell for the consolation title today at 1:45, while Aberdeen Central takes on Rapid City Central for seventh at 11 a.m.
Class A
DAKOTA VALLEY 66, BELLE FOURCHE 63: Dakota Valley held off Belle Fourche for a Class A consolation semifinal victory on Friday.
Rylee Rosenquist finished with a game-high 27 points for the Panthers.
Dakota Valley will play Sioux Falls Christian in the consolation title game today at 1 p.m., while the Broncs look to take seventh when they play McCook/Central Montrose at 11 a.m.
SIOUX FALLS CHRISTIAN 56, MCCOOK CENTRAL/MONTROSE 45: Sioux Falls Christian earned its way into the Class A consolation title game with a win over the Cougars on Friday.
Lexi Unruh paced the Chargers with 15 points, six rebounds and four steals, while Maddie Dejong added 15 points of her own.
Madisen Koepsell led McCook Central/Montrose with 23 points and 13 rebounds, while Ashtyn Wobig finsiehd with 19 points.