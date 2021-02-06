White River edges New Underwood to stay unbeaten

The two squads then traded buckets, with Jones picking up a loose ball and laying in a basket to keep it a seven-point advantage for White River with 1:29 left. With New Underwood electing to foul, Valandra-Prue missed the front-end of a one-and-one to hand possession back to New Underwood, but the home team failed to cut any more into its deficit and they were forced to foul Valandra-Prue again, who knocked down four straight at the line in the final minute to secure the victory for White River.

“We just slowed down in the fourth quarter and started executing more,” Estes said. “We played off our defense and we just took a deep breath.”

White River puts its undefeated record on the line again when it faces Winner (13-2), the No. 3-ranked team in Class A based on last week’s poll, on Tuesday at home. New Underwood, meanwhile, is back in action Friday at home against Bennett County (2-9), which lost to White River 84-28 back on Jan. 26.

“We’re going to end up playing three top-five Class A schools, in the division above us, this year, and that prepares anyone,” Bouman said. “That’s what the playoffs are about, and it really comes down to just playing well at the right time, and at the end of the year and being healthy."

