White River edges New Underwood to stay unbeaten

NEW UNDERWOOD — The White River girls' basketball team has beaten the likes of West Central and Hamlin this season, two top-five teams in Class A with few losses on their records.
They grabbed another victory against New Underwood on Saturday to remain undefeated, but it didn’t come easy. New Underwood never let its deficit stretch beyond 16 points, and made a push in the fourth quarter to cut the game to a single-digit margin and force No. 3 White River to sweat out a 43-32 road win in a matchup of the top two teams in Region 7B.
“I knew coming into the game that it was going to be physical. (New Underwood) has great athletes, so you know coming in, as a coach, what you anticipate happening, and this was a lot of that,” White River head coach Jared Bouman said. “Offensively, we are able to gear down a little bit at times and late in the game, and take advantage of time and score, and knock down a couple big shots.”
The exuberant Maleighya Estes finished with a game-high 19 points for White River (14-0) in the low-scoring affair, White River’s lowest offensive total this season, and Caelyn Valandra-Prue added 15 points.
Cerington Jones paced New Underwood (13-3) with 15 points, scoring all 10 of her squad’s fourth-quarter points and 11 of their 18 second-half points. She used her 6-foot height to grab 16 rebounds and record a double-double. Avery Heinert chipped in nine points and five boards.
New Underwood struggled against White River’s full-court trap and gifted White River a handful of fast-break buckets, while New Underwood benefited from a size advantage and tallied several second-chance points off offensive rebounds.
“We knew coming into it that that was going to be the key to the game, being able to apply ball pressure in the full court,” Bouman said. “They’re big and we’re not, so when they were able to get it up the court and to get it down into Heinert and Cerrington, they scored. That had some great opportunities there and when we were able to turn them over, we created some stuff.”
White River set the tone early, picking up its first points of the contest with a steal and easy basket by Estes as part of an opening 9-0 run to seize a 11-2 lead after the first quarter. Estes scored the first seven points of the run, including hitting the first of two 3-pointers.
Nicole Yackley notched back-to-back jump shots in the second frame and Valandra-Prue put away a fast-break layup off a steal to build White River’s advantage to double digits, up 17-4, three minutes into the quarter. Heinert answered with five consecutive points off a hook shot and a 3 to cut it back to an eight-point contest, but Valandra-Prue drilled her own 3 and Estes scored as White River held a 24-14 lead at halftime.
“Our pressure defense is really big, and we’ve been practicing man-to-man full court all season,” Estes said. “So it was really good.”
New Underwood reduced its deficit twice in the third quarter as Gabby Miller stepped up in the frame and tallied her first points with a 3-point play, then blocked a shot on defense and scored on the offensive end before Estes drained a 3 ahead of the buzzer to put White River up 34-22.
Jones, with four points on the day through the first 24 minutes, took matters into her own hands for New Underwood and made it a single-digit contest at 35-26 with 5:13 remaining in the fourth quarter after notching a layup and converting on two free-throw attempts, having gone 1-for-5 up to that point. Following two points from Estes, Jones went coast-to-coast on a layup and scored off a nice dish from Heinert on consecutive possessions to put New Underwood behind by just seven, 37-30, with 3:41 to play.
The two squads then traded buckets, with Jones picking up a loose ball and laying in a basket to keep it a seven-point advantage for White River with 1:29 left. With New Underwood electing to foul, Valandra-Prue missed the front-end of a one-and-one to hand possession back to New Underwood, but the home team failed to cut any more into its deficit and they were forced to foul Valandra-Prue again, who knocked down four straight at the line in the final minute to secure the victory for White River.
“We just slowed down in the fourth quarter and started executing more,” Estes said. “We played off our defense and we just took a deep breath.”
White River puts its undefeated record on the line again when it faces Winner (13-2), the No. 3-ranked team in Class A based on last week’s poll, on Tuesday at home. New Underwood, meanwhile, is back in action Friday at home against Bennett County (2-9), which lost to White River 84-28 back on Jan. 26.
“We’re going to end up playing three top-five Class A schools, in the division above us, this year, and that prepares anyone,” Bouman said. “That’s what the playoffs are about, and it really comes down to just playing well at the right time, and at the end of the year and being healthy."