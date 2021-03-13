White River girls win first state title

The White River girls' basketball team, led by a phenomenal defensive effort, cruised to its first state title victory as it shut down Castlewood in the Class B state title game Saturday night in Huron.
The Tigers took an early lead and never let up on either side of the basketball on their way to the 57-37 win.
The defensive play by the Tigers made the biggest difference as they were able to successfully stifle an offense that pounds the ball inside and often gets to the free-throw line.
White River head coach Jared Bouman felt his team matched up well with the Warriors, and even though the Tigers dominated from start to finish, didn’t want his team to let up defensively.
“Matchup wise, I think we were pretty well off against them,” he said. “We were able to pressure a bit and knew what they wanted to do. Caelyn (Valandra-Prue) did a really good job and Nicole (Yackley) did a great job containing. It takes a whole team to play that way. They (Castlewood) missed some shots that they can knock down and we were able to execute offensively. I knew they’d make a run at us and I knew we would have to meet that.”
The White River defense began to make its presence felt early in the game, as it jumped out to a 13-3 lead.
On the offensive side of the ball, Maleighya Estes was tough to contain for the Tigers, as she scored a few jump shots from just below the top of the key.
Valandra-Prue, a senior who is normally known for her scoring, was looking for her teammates and finding them early as White River carried a 17-7 advantage into the second quarter.
The Tigers were outscored 8-7 in the second quarter, but still led 24-15 at the half.
In the second half, specifically the third quarter, White River began to take over with a combination of stops on the defensive end and solid teamwork on the offensive side of the ball.
The Tigers led 45-26 at the end of the third and held off any Castlewood runs in the fourth to seal the victory.
“I don’t think we have soaked it all in yet,” said Bouman. “The players are excited and happy for each other. They put in all the work and they have done it for years to get to this point. It takes everyone, including the town and community. Hopefully, we can continue this success here at White River moving forward.”
Valandra-Prue led the team in scoring with 24 points, while Estes finished with 19 points and Remedy Morrison added nine, including a three at the buzzer to close out the third that gave the Tigers a 19-point lead.
While Valandra-Prue is well known for her ability on the offense, she did everything in Saturday night’s game as she finished with 10 rebounds, six assists, four steals and two blocks.
She also closed out her high school basketball career with a state title after a devastating knee injury on Jan. 20, 2020, ended her junior season.
“It has been a long journey back for her with a knee injury like that,” Bouman said. “It takes a toll, especially on a player like her. Her family had it tough as well, they had to travel to Sioux Falls for appointments often to get things back to normal and that isn’t easy. She is much stronger now and she is a heck of a basketball player.”
Valandra-Prue finished eighth on the all-time scoring list with 2,538 total career points.
White River’s defense held the Warriors to 31 percent shooting from the field on 15-of-48 shot attempts.
Castlewood’s Alayna Benike was held to 13 points, Maddie Horn added 11 points and Darah DeKam finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Bouman, who coached the team to its first state title in his first season as a head coach, said the girls deserved most of the credit for finishing the season the way they did, with an assist from the coaching staff.
“Really the credit just goes to the girls,” he said. “They go out there and perform and as a coach, you hope to put them in the right spot, and you hope to put them on the right path. We had a lot of help from assistant coach Troy Krogmann and we are just grateful and appreciative for everything we were able to do all season.”