White River girls win first state title

The White River girls' basketball team, led by a phenomenal defensive effort, cruised to its first state title victory as it shut down Castlewood in the Class B state title game Saturday night in Huron.

The Tigers took an early lead and never let up on either side of the basketball on their way to the 57-37 win.

The defensive play by the Tigers made the biggest difference as they were able to successfully stifle an offense that pounds the ball inside and often gets to the free-throw line.

White River head coach Jared Bouman felt his team matched up well with the Warriors, and even though the Tigers dominated from start to finish, didn’t want his team to let up defensively.

“Matchup wise, I think we were pretty well off against them,” he said. “We were able to pressure a bit and knew what they wanted to do. Caelyn (Valandra-Prue) did a really good job and Nicole (Yackley) did a great job containing. It takes a whole team to play that way. They (Castlewood) missed some shots that they can knock down and we were able to execute offensively. I knew they’d make a run at us and I knew we would have to meet that.”

The White River defense began to make its presence felt early in the game, as it jumped out to a 13-3 lead.