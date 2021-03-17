White River, Lyman look to challenge in B tourney

Like many programs, getting to state in 2020-2021 has been a challenge for the Raiders, head coach Cooper Garnos said.

"Overall we have felt that we have had a very successful season. The Raiders are excited about the opportunity to participate in the 2021 State B Tournament," he said. "We certainly had our challenges with illness and injury this year. About mid-season the team was struck with a couple cases of Covid-19 and mono. We had a few of our varsity players out two to four weeks. Fortunately, everyone is back and has been healthy for the last six weeks. We are hoping that we are peaking at the right time as we head into the tournament this week."

The Raiders, 19-4 and the No. 5 seed, take on No. 4 Viborg-Hurley (17-5) at 1:15 p.m.

Garnos, a starter for the 1985 Lyman title team, said their key will be concentrating on the task at hand and taking one game at a time. As with all teams, he said they will need to rebound, defend and execute in the half court, both offensively and defensively.

"We will need to make good decisions and know the ‘situation,'" he said. "We will have to play our game and make game-time adjustments along the way. Playing together, playing with great passion, and enjoying the experience are passports to having success and enjoying the experience."