White River, Lyman look to challenge in B tourney

Veteran White River head coach Eldon Marshall has four state titles under his belt with the Tigers (2008, 2010, 2012, 2013), and like all teams vying for another championship, they didn't get the opportunity last season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
His current Tiger team has another chance and goes into this weekend's Class B State tournament in Aberdeen as the No. 3 seed, shooting to get back in that final game Saturday night.
First and foremost, Marshall said they are grateful and thankful to be able to finish out the season because of COVID, as they didn't have any shutdowns as a team and he's proud of the way their players did everything in their power to be as safe as possible throughout the year.
"To get through this year with COVID and still be able to play in the state tourney is a testament to the character of our guys," he said. "They worked hard all year to get better. We played some tough competition and suffered a couple of tough losses at the beginning of the year, but it made us a better team and showed us what we needed to work on and improve. The guys accepted the challenges all year, worked hard every day and as improved as a team."
The Tigers, 17-5, face No. 6 Dell Rapids St. Mary Thursday night at 6:45 p.m. Mountain Time.
To be successful in the tournament, Marshall said the Tigers need to play strong defense and rebound.
"We've been working to get better at defense and rebounding all year, we need to continue to work to improve in those areas along with being patient on offense and getting great shots when needed," he said.
Senior Colbe Scott (13.5 points per game), junior Dylan Marshall (15.7 ppg.) and sophomore Joe Sayler (29.3 ppg., verbally committed to South Dakota State) have been leading the way for the Tigers, Marshall said, as they have done a good job of doing whatever the team needs on and off the court.
"They're vocal and they are our hardest workers, they need to continue to lead the way for us," he said. "Our seniors July (Schmidt), Daice (Marshall), Kenyon (Easter), Colbe and Caden (Whipple) have done a great job of leading the way with their effort and work every day also," he said. "All of the guys make each other better every day in practice and we wouldn't be the team we are now without them bring their best effort every day. We will need a complete team effort, including the energy from our bench."
It will be a rematch with Dell Rapids St. Mary in the first-round game Thursday, and one Marshall hopes goes better than the first meeting Jan. 2 at the Corn Palace in Mitchell, an 89-73 loss.
Marshall said they have to defend and rebound well against the Cardinals, 19-4, something that is crucial not only Thursday but in the state tournament as a whole.
"They have a go-to scorer in Connor Libis (22.6 ppg.) and we'll need to do our best to slow him down," Marshall said. "They have great size and they're physical, they'll be a very tough team to defend and rebound against.
Sam Palmer and Ashaun Roach-Valandra are both scoring 11.5 per game.
Marshall, also the school's athletic director, would like nothing more for the school and the community to bring back a state title to match the Lady Tiger girls' championship last week in Huron.
"Everything that our program succeeds at, the support from our cheerleaders, community and school is a big reason why," he said. "We're just going to try and follow in the Lady Tigers footsteps. They had an amazing season and state tourney, they played their best ball at the right time and we're hoping to do the same.
"We're going to do everything we can do make that final game Saturday night. De Smet is the favorite on the other side of the bracket, but all teams one through eight are very good and anything can happen so we must be ready to perform at our best. I'm confident we will be."
Lyman Raiders earn first state berth since 1996
It's been a while, to say the least, for the Lyman Raiders to play in a state boys' basketball tournament.
That came in 1996 as Lyman finished second in the Class A tournament. The Raiders also won state titles in 1980, 1985 and 1990.
Like many programs, getting to state in 2020-2021 has been a challenge for the Raiders, head coach Cooper Garnos said.
"Overall we have felt that we have had a very successful season. The Raiders are excited about the opportunity to participate in the 2021 State B Tournament," he said. "We certainly had our challenges with illness and injury this year. About mid-season the team was struck with a couple cases of Covid-19 and mono. We had a few of our varsity players out two to four weeks. Fortunately, everyone is back and has been healthy for the last six weeks. We are hoping that we are peaking at the right time as we head into the tournament this week."
The Raiders, 19-4 and the No. 5 seed, take on No. 4 Viborg-Hurley (17-5) at 1:15 p.m.
Garnos, a starter for the 1985 Lyman title team, said their key will be concentrating on the task at hand and taking one game at a time. As with all teams, he said they will need to rebound, defend and execute in the half court, both offensively and defensively.
"We will need to make good decisions and know the ‘situation,'" he said. "We will have to play our game and make game-time adjustments along the way. Playing together, playing with great passion, and enjoying the experience are passports to having success and enjoying the experience."
Garnos said they have been a balanced team this year offensively, with the five starters averaging between 8 to 16 points a game.
Toby Estes (16 ppg.) and Cruz Garnos (13 ppg.) lead the wa, followed by Tyson Floyd (10 ppg.), Stockton McClanahan (9 ppg.) and Sam McClanahan (8 ppg). The first off the bench will be Colton Collins and Declan Cleveland. Isaac Thomas and Jacob Sazue have also played significant varsity minutes this year.
"Our defense has been our mainstay this year," Garnos said. "We have averaged 60 points a game while giving up 44."
Garnos said it is a balanced, well-rounded state tournament field and with the advent of the SoDak 16 the last four years, he said it has enhanced the playing field and brought the overall best teams to the tournament.
"De Smet is most likely the prohibited favorite with several other teams in the field being more than capable," he said.