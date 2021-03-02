White River rolls past Edgemont

White River carried a 51-17 lead into the half and cruised to an 83-37 win over Edgemont in the Region 7B tournament Tuesday in White River.
Joe Sayler led the Tigers with 27 points, scoring his 1,000th career point in the second quarter.
Dylan Marshall chipped in with 18 points for White River, while Colbe Scott added 10.
For Edgemont, Caleb Simons closed out his high school basketball career with 25 points and eight rebounds.
White River (15-5) will play Wall for a spot in the SoDak 16 on Friday, while Edgemont’s season ends at 5-15.
GREGORY 76, TRIPP/DELMONT/ARMOUR 57: Gregory had four players score in double figures as it earned the 6B win over Tripp/Delmont/Armour on Tuesday.
Daniel Mitchell paced the Gorillas with 27 points and 10 rebounds, while Cruz Klundt added 20 points and 11 assists.
Carson Klundt chipped in with 14 points for Gregory and Rane Kenzy finished with 13.
Carson Koehn led the way for TDA with 19 points and Logan Van Pelt had 16.
Gregory will play Platte-Geddes in a SoDak 16 qualifier on Friday.
In other Class B regional games:
A handful of other local high school basketball teams advanced to the semifinal round of the regional playoffs in Class B Tuesday night.
In Region 7B, Lyman advanced with a 55-22 victory over Philip, while Kadoka Area edged Jones County 53-45 in their matchup.
Lyman (17-4) will take on Kadoka (14-6) for a chance at a SoDak 16 berth on Friday.
In the Region 8B bracket, Faith ran past Bison for a 75-42 win, while Dupree defeated Harding County 84-72.
On the other side of the bracket, second-seeded Lemmon defeated Newell 67-19 and Timber Lake picked up a 66-37 victory over McIntosh.
Next up, Faith (16-5) will play Dupree (9-11), while Lemmon (14-6) takes on Timber Lake (12-9).
Both games will be played Friday night at 6.
HILL CITY 64, BENNETT COUNTY 56: The Rangers moved on in the opening round of the 7/8A regionals, stopping the Warriors Tuesday night in Martin.
No other results were made available.
Hill City, 7-14, will be at St. Thomas More to take on the Cavaliers Thursday night at 7 p.m. Bennett County closed the season at 5-14.
In the other 7/8A regional, Hot Springs advanced with a 2-0 forfeit win over Lead-Deadwood, which was forced to forfeit because of COVID issues. The Bison will be at Winner Thursday night to face the Warriors.