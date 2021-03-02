White River rolls past Edgemont

A handful of other local high school basketball teams advanced to the semifinal round of the regional playoffs in Class B Tuesday night.

In Region 7B, Lyman advanced with a 55-22 victory over Philip, while Kadoka Area edged Jones County 53-45 in their matchup.

Lyman (17-4) will take on Kadoka (14-6) for a chance at a SoDak 16 berth on Friday.

In the Region 8B bracket, Faith ran past Bison for a 75-42 win, while Dupree defeated Harding County 84-72.

On the other side of the bracket, second-seeded Lemmon defeated Newell 67-19 and Timber Lake picked up a 66-37 victory over McIntosh.

Next up, Faith (16-5) will play Dupree (9-11), while Lemmon (14-6) takes on Timber Lake (12-9).

Both games will be played Friday night at 6.

HILL CITY 64, BENNETT COUNTY 56: The Rangers moved on in the opening round of the 7/8A regionals, stopping the Warriors Tuesday night in Martin.

No other results were made available.

Hill City, 7-14, will be at St. Thomas More to take on the Cavaliers Thursday night at 7 p.m. Bennett County closed the season at 5-14.

In the other 7/8A regional, Hot Springs advanced with a 2-0 forfeit win over Lead-Deadwood, which was forced to forfeit because of COVID issues. The Bison will be at Winner Thursday night to face the Warriors.

