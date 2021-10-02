White River rolls to Lakota Nation Invitational volleyball title

“We wanted to reset so we could know what we were going to do, what we needed to do to find success, and that was to hit the ball well and serve the ball well," she said. "We have all sorts of girls who can attack the ball, so when we can set it up that way, that’s great.”

While Bear Heels led the way offensively in the kills department for the Lady Tigers, Morrison is the quarterback on the team who runs the show. She said she is blessed to have such a balanced attack to go to.

“I can set it to the back row, I can set it to the front row. I can do whatever I want and they all find a way to put it down on the ground,” she said. “I’m very faithful and thankful that I have these girls.”

Despite the loss, it was a good tournament for the Wildcats, who had been struggling for much of a season that saw them lose nine straight matches before getting untracked recently.