White River rolls to Lakota Nation Invitational volleyball title

White River senior setter Kelsey Morrison has been playing in the Lakota Nation Invitational volleyball tournament since she was in eighth grade — minus last year because of the pandemic — and she and her Lady Tiger teammates finally came away with the first-place trophy.
It was a tournament to remember for Morrison, who carried out hardware after the tournament as the Most Valuable Player, Outstanding Setter and as a member of the All-Tournament team.
White River completed an unbeaten LNI with a two-set win over Custer, 25-16 and 25-17 in the championship match late Saturday afternoon at Barnett Arena in The Monument.
“I couldn’t have done it without any of my teammates," Morrison said. "We had a great game and I am so proud of every single one of my teammates. We all just really came together. We all have worked together, we’re not biased at all. We work so well together, we show great pride and we want to win.”
The Lady Tigers went into the tournament with a decent 9-3 overall record, but really turned it on at the LNI, winning seven of their eight matches in straight sets.
White River moved into the finals with a two-set sweep of Red Cloud in a semifinal matchup 25-18 and 25-9.
“We broke it down, one game at a time, we’re going to go out strong,” White River head coach Skye Tucker said. “We said it after every game to be ready to go, respect every team, and I think they did a really good job of believing in themselves and thinking they could do it. They did it well.”
White River came out red-hot in the first set, jumping out to a 7-2 lead on three kills by 6-foot-1 junior middle hitter/outside hitter Tana Bear Heels, who was named the tournament's Outstanding Hitter, and one kill and one serving ace by senior Karlie Cameron.
As it also did in the second, Custer hung around, led by 6-3 senior Kellyn Kortemeyer, but never could quite catch the Lady Tigers. A block by Kortemeyer cut the lead to 10-8, and her kill kept it at 15-13, but that was as close as the Wildcats would get in the first set.
Two aces by Bear Heels and a kill by senior Josey Wahlstrom put the score at 20-14, and a kill by Bear Heels and a Wahlstrom ace ended the first set.
White River trailed 5-4 early in the second set but got two aces by Cameron and later a thundering block by Bear Heels on Kortemeyer that forced a Custer timeout to make it 14-9 Lady Tigers.
“She was so pumped that she got it, and that just lit our team on fire,” Tucker said of Bear Heels. “There was no stopping us after that. We knew we could do it and that boosted our whole team’s confidence that we could play defensively and we could play with them."
White River led by as much as 10 and cruised to the set and match win.
Tucker said that going into the title match they talked about winning it in two sets and not taking a chance on a third set.
“We wanted to reset so we could know what we were going to do, what we needed to do to find success, and that was to hit the ball well and serve the ball well," she said. "We have all sorts of girls who can attack the ball, so when we can set it up that way, that’s great.”
While Bear Heels led the way offensively in the kills department for the Lady Tigers, Morrison is the quarterback on the team who runs the show. She said she is blessed to have such a balanced attack to go to.
“I can set it to the back row, I can set it to the front row. I can do whatever I want and they all find a way to put it down on the ground,” she said. “I’m very faithful and thankful that I have these girls.”
Despite the loss, it was a good tournament for the Wildcats, who had been struggling for much of a season that saw them lose nine straight matches before getting untracked recently.
“It was nice to come out on the court and show some really good teamwork and get flowing and get working together as a team,” said Hohn. “Even right before this tournament we started to turn a corner where we had implemented some new rotations and they worked really well. We had some time to focus on that and what we needed to do on and off the court, so it was nice to come in and see all of that hard work pay off. We’ll only grow from here and get better.”
Custer had to battle to get in the championship match, stopping Santee in three sets in the semifinals, 25-9, 24-26 and 25-16. The Wildcats were 7-1 in the tournament, winners of the B pool.
“I thought we did a nice job,” Hohn added. “There were times when we struggled a little bit more today than we did (Friday), it just didn’t flow for us. Then there were some times when we could go on some good runs, which was nice."
The Lady Tigers are looking for this tournament to give them some added confidence heading to the back end of the regular-seasons schedule and on to the postseason.
Morrison said they have to keep their feet on the gas pedal.
“This has really pumped us up and made us realize what a great team that we are,” she said. “I hope it gives all of the girls a big boost of confidence and we can get going and win regions, win SoDak 16 and get to state.”
After last season’s cancellation of the LNI, Tucker said they are just glad to be back. Winning the title was a bonus.
“The atmosphere is great here, you get to see a lot of volleyball and just play and work some things out,” she said. “It is so good to get back to the LNI and have this facility. It is a great facility to play volleyball in, and for the girls.”